Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Judge homers late and Yankees beat Rangers 5-2 behind Warren and Rice

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer, rookie Will Warren struck out a career-high 10 and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 5-2
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By MIKE FITZPATRICK – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer, rookie Will Warren struck out a career-high 10 and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Ben Rice also went deep for the Yankees in the opener of a three-game series between the past two American League champions. Anthony Volpe blooped an RBI double after Rice drove in the first two runs.

New York (28-19) has won nine of 12 to move a season-best nine games over .500.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy was ejected by plate umpire Carlos Torres with Judge batting in the sixth inning, and the Rangers lost for the third time in four games following a six-game winning streak.

Jonah Heim’s two-run homer off Ian Hamilton with two outs in the ninth prevented a shutout. With a runner at third, Luke Weaver retired Josh Smith on a popup for his sixth save.

Judge made it 5-0 in the eighth with a 326-foot fly — the shortest homer of his career — that landed just inside the right-field foul pole at Yankee Stadium. It was the 16th home run this season for Judge, who began the night tied for the AL lead.

Rice sent a solo shot into the second deck in right off starter Patrick Corbin (3-3) in the second for his 10th home run.

Warren (3-2) allowed five hits and one walk over 5 2/3 innings to win his second consecutive decision.

Before the game, the Rangers placed reliever Chris Martin on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with right shoulder fatigue. Right-hander Cole Winn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

Key moments

With the bases loaded in the sixth, Warren threw a called third strike past Marcus Semien before Mark Leiter Jr. whiffed Joc Pederson to end the threat. Moments earlier, third baseman Oswald Peraza tumbled head over heels on the rolled-up tarp to make an acrobatic catch in foul territory.

Key stat

Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with a pop-fly single in the fourth that helped set up Rice's sacrifice fly.

Up next

Yankees LHP Ryan Yarbrough (1-0, 3.70 ERA) pitches Wednesday night against Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (4-1, 2.29), who won two NL Cy Young Awards in New York with the Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy exchanges words with home plate umpire Carlos Torres during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. celebrates after striking out Texas Rangers' Joc Pederson during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver, right, celebrates with catcher Austin Wells after a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, right, reacts as he starts to run the bases after hitting a walkoff home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

Devers homers in 9th to give Red Sox 7-6 win over Braves

Marcell Ozuna homers for second straight day, and Braves beat Red Sox 10-4 for series win

Rookie Dylan Crews hits tiebreaking HR before leaving game as Nationals top Braves 5-3

1h ago

The Latest

FILE - A ninth grader places his cellphone into a phone holder as he enters class at Delta High School, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Delta, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

Credit: AP

Half of US states now have laws banning or regulating cellphones in schools, with more to follow

6m ago

Japan's agriculture minister resigns after his remark about not buying rice causes political fallout

17m ago

Orioles GM Elias speaks 3 days after firing manager, says he's evaluating reasons for team's decline

24m ago

Featured

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, has decided to run for governor. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms entered the race for Georgia governor Tuesday, vowing to bring “battle-tested” leadership to the Capitol.

Tenants allege dangerous conditions at Invitation Homes’ rentals

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an investigation into the rental practices of big, out-of-state companies.

Coming to streets near you: Hyundai’s made-in-Georgia, all-electric SUV

Hyundai is showing off its newest model, the IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, which is being made at the recently opened EV factory near Savannah.