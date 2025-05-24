Judge denies stay request, lets ruling stand blocking DOGE efforts to shut down peace institute

Most of the board was fired in March during a takeover of the Institute by the Department of Government Efficiency. That action touched off the firing of its acting president, former ambassador George Moose, and subsequently most of the staff. The organization's headquarters, funded in part by donors, was turned over to the General Services Administration.

In her ruling May 19, Howell concluded that the board was fired illegally and all actions that followed that were therefore "null and void."

In Friday's ruling Howell also rejected the government’s argument that the organization had to fall into one of the three branches of government and since it does not legislate, nor is it part of the judicial branch, it must be part of the executive branch. “As the Court has previously pointed out, other entities also fall outside of this tripartite structure,” she wrote.

Howell also said that the government did not “describe any cognizable harm they will experience without a stay, let alone an irreparable one.” However, “as plaintiffs explain, every day that goes by without the relief this Court ordered, the job of putting (USIP) back together by rehiring employees and stemming the dissipation of USIP’s goodwill and reputation for independence will become that much harder.”

Moose reentered the headquarters Wednesday without incident along with the organization's outside counsel, George Foote.

The White House was not immediately available for comment. In requesting the stay the government also requested a two-business-day stay to allow for an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Howell denied that request.