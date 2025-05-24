Nation & World News
Jones scores 26, Ionescu sinks winning free throws as Liberty beat Fever 90-88

Jonquel Jones had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Sabrina Ionescu added 23 points, including the winning free throws with 2.9 seconds left, to lead the New York Liberty over the Indiana Fever 90-88
New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) go for a loose ball in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) go for a loose ball in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
35 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Sabrina Ionescu added 23 points, including the winning free throws with 2.9 seconds left, to lead the New York Liberty over the Indiana Fever 90-88 on Saturday.

Caitlin Clark, who ended a stretch of 12 missed 3-pointers with a four-point play followed by a 33-foot buzzer-beater to end the third quarter, had the ball stripped away by Natasha Cloud on the final play of the game. She finished with 18 points, 10 assists and 10 turnovers, shooting 2 for 11 from 3.

Breanna Stewart and Cloud had 16 points each for the Liberty (3-0).

Aliyah Boston led Indiana (2-2) with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Lexie Hull, starting in place of DeWanna Bonner, and Kelsey Mitchell added 15 points each.

Clark's turnovers were scattered between precise feeds to the rim to her teammates, including Boston, who bounced back from a four-point performance in a win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.

The Fever had an 80-68 lead with less than nine minutes remaining in the game. It was an impressive midgame run for the newly formed Fever against the reigning WNBA champs, having stormed back from down 14 early in the second quarter.

But the Liberty's experience showed up when it mattered. Jones, Stewart and Ionescu brought them quickly back into the game. They went on a 14-2 run for an 84-82 lead after Jones drained consecutive 3-pointers.

Clark said after the game she'd have to look at the tape to tell whether she was fouled on the final play. Coach Stephanie White, however, wasn't as neutral.

“I think it’s pretty egregious what’s been happening to us the last four games, you know, a minus-31 free throw discrepancy," White said. “And I might be able to understand it if we were just chucking 3s. But we’re not. We’re attacking the rim and the disrespect right now for our team has been pretty unbelievable.”

The Liberty head home to play a pair of games against expansion Golden State on Tuesday and Thursday. Indiana is at Washington on Wednesday.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) is fouled by Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, top, checks on Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) after contract on a shot in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives on New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrates after a three-point basket against the New York Liberty in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) shoots in front pf Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

