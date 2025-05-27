Nation & World News
Nation & World News

John Haliburton returns to Pacers game after missing 8 straight following run-in with Antetokounmpo

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton didn’t get any pregame hugs or handshakes from his father, John, Tuesday night for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) hugs his father John Haliburton following Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) hugs his father John Haliburton following Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton didn't get any pregame hugs or handshakes from his father, John, Tuesday night for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

At least not on the court.

But the fact that the elder Haliburton was back in the arena — albeit in an upstairs suite instead of a courtside seat — still felt like a win for the two-time All-Star and the Pacers.

And Tyrese Haliburton put on an early show, finishing the first quarter with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds while staking the Pacers to a 43-35 lead over the Knicks. He was 4 of 5 from the field, making all three of his 3-pointers and all four of his free throws.

John Haliburton was forced to watch Indiana's previous eight postseason games from afar after he ran onto the court and confronted Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo following his son's last-second shot to eliminate Milwaukee for the second straight year, this time in five games.

Shortly after the game ended, Tyrese Haliburton acknowledged his father did the wrong thing and the elder Haliburton apologized on social media for his overexuberance.

The Pacers said Monday that John Haliburton would be allowed to return for Game 4. Coach Rick Carlisle thought his return was overdue.

“Glad he's back,” Carlisle said during his pregame news conference. “You know a father should be able to watch his son play basketball, so we welcome him back.”

Carlisle's comments echoed those of starting center Myles Turner, who said Monday after practice he thought it was important fathers get to watch their sons in person — especially in a conference final.

Apparently, the Pacers and league officials felt the same way, even though the younger Haliburton never complained publicly about the punishment.

Instead, Tyrese Haliburton said he understood the decision while explaining his father's excitement was more about being proud rather than any malicious intent. That's been evident throughout Indianapolis both before and since the incident, as John Haliburton has become a familiar face at local watering holes celebrating the success of his son and the Pacers, who lead the New York Knicks 2-1.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the game winning basket over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and guard Gary Trent Jr., right, during overtime in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrates during the first half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Pacers lift ban on Tyrese Haliburton's father for Game 4

Tyrese Haliburton's father cuts loose at Indy bar as son hits tying shot to help Pacers beat Knicks

Haliburton, Pacers look to make corrections after 2nd half collapse allows Knicks to get within 2-1

The Latest

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese shoots during a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP

WNBA says it cannot substantiate claims that racist remarks were made by fans at Sky-Fever game

2m ago

King Charles III says Canada faces unprecedented dangers as Trump threatens annexation

5m ago

SpaceX launches another Starship rocket after back-to-back explosions, but it tumbles out of control

10m ago

Featured

(From left to right) Lin Wood, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and McCall Calhoun.

Credit: AJC / AP

High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims

The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.

Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.

At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.

Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’

OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.