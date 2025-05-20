Japan's agriculture minister submits his resignation after inappropriate remark about buying rice

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's agriculture minister said Wednesday that he has submitted his resignation over an inappropriate remark about buying rice that angered the public.
Taku Eto said Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba accepted the resignation.
Eto came under fire earlier this week after saying that he never had to buy rice thanks to his supporters’ gifts, triggering an uproar at a time when consumers are struggling with a rice shortage and skyrocketing prices.
Eto’s gaffe and resignation could deal a further setback for Ishiba’s already struggling minority government, which has seen dwindling public support.
