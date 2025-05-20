Nation & World News
Japan's agriculture minister submits his resignation after inappropriate remark about buying rice

Japan's Agriculture Minister Taku Eto, center, arrives at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)

Updated 50 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's agriculture minister said Wednesday that he has submitted his resignation over an inappropriate remark about buying rice that angered the public.

Taku Eto said Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba accepted the resignation.

Eto came under fire earlier this week after saying that he never had to buy rice thanks to his supporters’ gifts, triggering an uproar at a time when consumers are struggling with a rice shortage and skyrocketing prices.

Eto’s gaffe and resignation could deal a further setback for Ishiba’s already struggling minority government, which has seen dwindling public support.

