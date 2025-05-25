Israel says it has intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday.
The missile triggered air raid sirens in Jerusalem and other areas. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The Iran-backed Houthis have launched repeated missile attacks targeting Israel as well as international shipping in the Red Sea, portraying it as a response to Israel's offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Most of the targeted ships had no relation to Israel or the conflict.
The United States halted a punishing bombing campaign against the Houthis earlier this month, saying the rebels had pledged to stop attacking ships. That informal ceasefire did not include attacks on Israel.
___
Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war
The Latest
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?
Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.
Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal
The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.
MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders
Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.