Israel says it has intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels

The Israeli military says it intercepted a missile fired by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels
This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo)

38 minutes ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday.

The missile triggered air raid sirens in Jerusalem and other areas. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Iran-backed Houthis have launched repeated missile attacks targeting Israel as well as international shipping in the Red Sea, portraying it as a response to Israel's offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Most of the targeted ships had no relation to Israel or the conflict.

The United States halted a punishing bombing campaign against the Houthis earlier this month, saying the rebels had pledged to stop attacking ships. That informal ceasefire did not include attacks on Israel.

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

