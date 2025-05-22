Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Iran's top diplomat says 'special measures' may be taken to defend nuclear sites from Israel

Iran’s top diplomat has warned that his country would take “special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities” if Israel continues to threaten Tehran's atomic sites, raising the stakes further ahead of a new round of talks with the United States
FILE - This combo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, pictured in Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 25, 2025 and Steve Witkoff, right, White House special envoy, pictured in Washington, on March 19, 2025. (AP Photos Stringer, Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This combo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, pictured in Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 25, 2025 and Steve Witkoff, right, White House special envoy, pictured in Washington, on March 19, 2025. (AP Photos Stringer, Mark Schiefelbein)
By JON GAMBRELL – Associated Press
25 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's top diplomat warned Thursday that his country would take "special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities" if Israel continues to threaten Tehran's atomic sites, raising the stakes further ahead of a new round of talks with the United States.

The comments by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered no specifics on what Tehran would do, but already, international inspectors have seen their access limited to Iran's program. That's even as Tehran enriches uranium to 60% purity, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

“I have called on the international community to take effective preventive measures against the continuation of Israeli threats, which if unchecked, will compel Iran to take special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities and materials,” Araghchi wrote on the social platform X after apparently sending letters to United Nations officials.

“The nature, content, and extent of our actions will correspond and be proportionate to preventive measures taken by these international bodies in accordance with their statutory duties and obligations.”

Araghchi's remarks follow a CNN report Tuesday that described the U.S. as having “new intelligence suggesting that Israel is making preparations to strike Iranian nuclear facilities.” Israel has not acknowledged any preparations, though officials up to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have repeatedly threatened to strike Iran's nuclear sites to prevent it from being able to obtain a nuclear weapon, should it choose to pursue one.

Araghchi's warning come as the U.S. and Iran are due to meet Friday in Rome for their fifth round of negotiations over a possible deal that would see Tehran limit or end its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Israel and Iran have been archrivals in the Mideast for decades.

___

Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump gestures before departing on Air Force One at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Trump says Iran has a proposal from the US on its rapidly advancing nuclear program

Trump says the US and Iran have 'sort of' agreed on the terms for a nuclear deal

Iran insists it won't stop enriching uranium and agrees to new round of US talks

The Latest

Municipal workers remove the cover that protected a monument of Kyiv legendary founders from Russian missile attacks on the fourth year of Russia-Ukraine war on the country's main square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)(

Credit: AP

No new direct Russia-Ukraine peace talks scheduled, Kremlin says

7m ago

Rapper Kid Cudi is set to testify at the Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

10m ago

UK court lifts a block on Britain handing the disputed Chagos Islands to Mauritius

14m ago

Featured

Boaters and jet skiers are seen on a busy summer afternoon at Lake Lanier, June 9, 2024. Many parks on Lake Lanier will be closed over Memorial Weekend and beyond because of federal budget cuts. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend

At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.

This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt

Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.

Georgia Tech student’s killing was ‘targeted act,’ police say

Officials have video of possibly armed ‘person of interest’ in victim’s hallway at off-campus housing.