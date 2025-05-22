Iran's top diplomat says 'special measures' may be taken to defend nuclear sites from Israel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's top diplomat warned Thursday that his country would take "special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities" if Israel continues to threaten Tehran's atomic sites, raising the stakes further ahead of a new round of talks with the United States.

The comments by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered no specifics on what Tehran would do, but already, international inspectors have seen their access limited to Iran's program. That's even as Tehran enriches uranium to 60% purity, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

“I have called on the international community to take effective preventive measures against the continuation of Israeli threats, which if unchecked, will compel Iran to take special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities and materials,” Araghchi wrote on the social platform X after apparently sending letters to United Nations officials.