Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Iran insists it won't stop enriching uranium and agrees to new round of US talks

Iran’s top diplomat is insisting that Tehran will never stop enriching uranium
FILE - This combo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, pictured in Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 25, 2025 and Steve Witkoff, right, White House special envoy, pictured in Washington, on March 19, 2025. (AP Photos Stringer, Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This combo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, pictured in Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 25, 2025 and Steve Witkoff, right, White House special envoy, pictured in Washington, on March 19, 2025. (AP Photos Stringer, Mark Schiefelbein)
By AMIR VAHDAT – Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s top diplomat insisted Wednesday that Tehran will never stop enriching uranium, reinforcing the Islamic Republic’s hard line ahead of a new round of indirect talks with the United States over its fast-advancing nuclear program.

Iran's foreign ministry later confirmed it has agreed to take part in the next round of talks Friday in Rome.

The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi come after multiple rounds of talks between the two nations, including at an expert level over the details of a possible deal. American officials including President Donald Trump, Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio maintain that Iran must give up enrichment — something it didn’t do in its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

“I have said it before, and I repeat it again: uranium enrichment in Iran will continue — with or without an agreement,” Araghchi said, according to state television.

Araghchi added that Iran was “currently reviewing whether to participate in the next round and when to take part” in talks with the U.S. Negotiators previously met in Muscat, Oman, and Rome but Trump’s trip to the Mideast last week delayed any new meeting.

Later Wednesday, Oman’s foreign minister announced that the fifth round of indirect talks will be Friday in Rome. The minister made the comment on social media. Oman has long served as a mediator, facilitating quiet diplomacy amid tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and regional security.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, in a post on X later confirmed that Tehran has agreed to take part in the new round of talks. Washington has not confirmed the meeting or announced whether it will attend.

“We have never abandoned diplomacy. We will always be present at the negotiating table, and the main reason for our presence is to defend the rights of the Iranian people,” Araghchi said. “We stand against excessive demands and rhetoric at the table.”

Araghchi’s remarks came a day after Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said he didn’t expect the negotiations to produce a deal.

“I don’t think nuclear talks with the U.S. will bring results. I don’t know,” Khamenei said.

The talks seek to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some of the crushing economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed on the Islamic Republic, closing in on half a century of enmity.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran’s program if a deal isn’t reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels. Meanwhile, Israel has threatened to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities on its own if it feels threatened, further worsening tensions in the Mideast already spiked by the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers capped Tehran’s enrichment level at 3.67% and reduced its uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms (661 pounds). That level is enough for nuclear power plants, but far below weapons-grade levels of 90%.

Since the nuclear deal collapsed in 2018 with Trump’s unilateral withdrawal of the U.S. from the accord, Iran has abandoned all limits on its program and enriched uranium to up to 60% purity — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels. There have also been a series of attacks at sea and on land in recent years, stemming from the tensions even before the Israel-Hamas war began.

___

Associated Press writers Gabe Levin and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, left, tour the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Trump says the US and Iran have 'sort of' agreed on the terms for a nuclear deal

Trump says Iran has a proposal from the US on its rapidly advancing nuclear program

Iran says it will continue nuclear talks with the US, shrugging off Trump's threats

The Latest

Palestinian carry the bodies of their relatives including children who were killed in an Israeli army airstrike in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

The UN says no aid that has entered Gaza this week has reached Palestinians

5m ago

The Latest: Trump meeting with South Africa's president in White House

5m ago

Here's what to expect at the Army's 250th anniversary parade on Trump's birthday

12m ago

Featured

Boaters and jet skiers are seen on a busy summer afternoon at Lake Lanier, June 9, 2024. Many parks on Lake Lanier will be closed over Memorial Weekend and beyond because of federal budget cuts. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend

At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.

2h ago

This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt

Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.

Georgia Tech student killed in shooting at off-campus housing complex identified

1h ago