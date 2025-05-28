Iran hangs a man convicted of spying for Israel

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran hanged a man convicted of spying for Israel, state media reported Wednesday.
The report said Pedram Madani was hanged after the country's supreme court upheld a death sentence issued by a lower court.
The official IRNA news agency said Madani visited Israel and met Mossad officers to convey classified information about buildings in Iran where “infrastructure” equipment was installed.
The report did not elaborate but said Madani received foreign currency and cryptocurrency in return for the information. It said Madani also met Mossad officers at the Israeli embassy in Belgium.
Israel’s security agency had no immediate comment.
Authorities arrested Madani, 41, in 2020.
In April, Iran executed a man convicted of working with the Mossad and of playing a role in the 2022 killing of a Revolutionary Guard colonel in Tehran.
