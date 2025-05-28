Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Iran hangs a man convicted of spying for Israel

Iranian state media report that the country has hanged a man convicted of spying for Israel
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
Updated 27 minutes ago

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran hanged a man convicted of spying for Israel, state media reported Wednesday.

The report said Pedram Madani was hanged after the country's supreme court upheld a death sentence issued by a lower court.

The official IRNA news agency said Madani visited Israel and met Mossad officers to convey classified information about buildings in Iran where “infrastructure” equipment was installed.

The report did not elaborate but said Madani received foreign currency and cryptocurrency in return for the information. It said Madani also met Mossad officers at the Israeli embassy in Belgium.

Israel’s security agency had no immediate comment.

Authorities arrested Madani, 41, in 2020.

In April, Iran executed a man convicted of working with the Mossad and of playing a role in the 2022 killing of a Revolutionary Guard colonel in Tehran.

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a memorial in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 for late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash last year. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Credit: AP

Long, fraught timeline of tensions between Iran and the US

ICC prosecutor says Netanyahu arrest warrant should remain as Israel jurisdiction challenge is heard

US-German citizen is charged with trying to attack US Embassy in Tel Aviv

The Latest

Palestinians carry boxes containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

One killed, 48 wounded when forces fired on crowd overrunning aid site, Gaza officials say

14m ago

German court rules against Peruvian farmer in landmark climate lawsuit

33m ago

Brazilian nuns go viral after beatboxing on Catholic TV

35m ago

Featured

(From left to right) Lin Wood, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and McCall Calhoun.

Credit: AJC / AP

High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims

The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.

Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.

At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.

Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’

OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.