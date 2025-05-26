Nation & World News
Indonesian police arrest an Australian man for allegedly smuggling cocaine to Bali

Authorities hold a news conference as an Australian man, second left in the background, arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine stands at the police headquarters in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Authorities hold a news conference as an Australian man, second left in the background, arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine stands at the police headquarters in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
By FIRDIA LISNAWATI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities arrested an Australian for allegedly smuggling cocaine on the tourist island of Bali, a charge that could carry the death penalty, officials said Monday.

The Southeast Asian country has extremely strict drug laws, and convicted smugglers are sometimes executed by firing squad.

The 43-year-old man from Sydney was arrested May 22, after police raided his rented house near Kuta beach, a popular tourist spot, and seized 1.7 kilograms (3.7 pounds) cocaine in 206 clip plastic bags, along with a digital scale and cellular phone, said Bali Police Chief Daniel Adityajaya.

The arrest followed an investigation conducted by Bali Police anti-drug surveillance teams who reported the man had received two suspicious packages sent by mail from England, Adityajaya said.

“He is suspected of importing or distributing class 1 narcotics,” Adityaja told a news conference in the provincial capital, Denpasar. “He is threatened with the death penalty or life imprisonment.”

Adityajaya said a preliminary investigation showed that the Australian had ordered a motorcycle taxi driver through the Grab online service on May 21, to pick up two packages at a post office in Denpasar.

The driver was told to hand the two packages to a motorcycle taxi driver from another online service, who was ordered to deliver them to the Australian’s rented house, Adityajaya said.

Police on Monday presented the accused at the news conference. He was wearing an orange detainee jumpsuit and a buff mask, with his hands handcuffed. The man did not make a statement.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says Indonesia is a major drug-smuggling hub despite having some of the strictest drug laws in the world, in part because international drug syndicates target its young population.

Denpasar District Court on Tuesday is scheduled to read out a verdict against Thomas Parker, a British national who was arrested on Jan. 21, after he allegedly collected a package containing drugs from a motorcycle taxi driver.

Indonesian authorities arrested an Argentinian woman and a British man in March for allegedly smuggling 324 grams (0.7 pounds) of cocaine on the tourist island of Bali.

About 530 people, including 96 foreigners, are on death row in Indonesia, mostly for drug-related crimes, the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections' data showed. Indonesia's last executions, of an Indonesian and three foreigners, were carried out in July 2016.

___

Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

An Australian man arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine is escorted to a news conference at the police headquarters in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

An Australian man arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine stands after escorted to a news conference at the police headquarters in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

An Australian man arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine stands escorted during a news conference at the police headquarters in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

British citizen Thomas Parker who is accused of drug offenses walks to a holding cell after his trial hearing at a district court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

An Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip is seen from southern Israel, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Headquartered in Atlanta, CARE USA has laid off hundreds of employees across the nation and thousands abroad in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive cuts to federal foreign aid. The nonprofit has also temporarily slashed wages for its employees, including President and CEO Michelle Nunn, second from right. (Terhas Berhe/CARE)

