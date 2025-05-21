Indiana visits Atlanta following Griner's 21-point game

Atlanta went 8-12 at home and 7-13 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Dream averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 17.0 bench points last season.

Indiana went 11-9 in Eastern Conference action and 20-20 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Fever shot 45.6% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.