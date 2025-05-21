Georgia News
Indiana visits Atlanta following Griner's 21-point game

Atlanta hosts the Indiana Fever after Brittney Griner scored 21 points in the Atlanta Dream's 91-90 victory against the Indiana Fever
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago

Indiana Fever (1-1, 1-1 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (1-1, 1-1 Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream faces the Indiana Fever after Brittney Griner scored 21 points in the Atlanta Dream's 91-90 win over the Indiana Fever.

Atlanta went 8-12 at home and 7-13 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Dream averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 17.0 bench points last season.

Indiana went 11-9 in Eastern Conference action and 20-20 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Fever shot 45.6% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

