Immigrant rights advocates rally against ICE courthouse arrests in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Immigrant rights advocates rallied Wednesday outside San Francisco's immigration court to condemn the Trump administration's latest deportation tactics and implore asylum-seekers to keep their court dates despite recent arrests.

Arrests were once a rarity in or near immigration courts, but U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last week showed up at courthouses across the country to arrest migrants who appeared for routine court proceedings. The move has rattled immigrant communities already feeling pressure from the Republican administration to leave.

Eight people were arrested in the San Francisco and Contra Costa County courthouses Tuesday, advocates said. At least one person was arrested last week.