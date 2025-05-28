Breaking: Trump signs Chrisleys’ pardons; their former accountant wants one, too
Immigrant rights advocates rally against ICE courthouse arrests in San Francisco

Immigrant rights advocates rallied outside San Francisco’s immigration court to condemn the Trump administration’s latest deportation tactics
Cindy McPherson, with the Interfaith Movement For Human Integrity, listens to speakers during a news conference and rally by immigrant justice organizations and advocates to protest ICE arrests in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By JANIE HAR – Associated Press
8 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Immigrant rights advocates rallied Wednesday outside San Francisco's immigration court to condemn the Trump administration's latest deportation tactics and implore asylum-seekers to keep their court dates despite recent arrests.

Arrests were once a rarity in or near immigration courts, but U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last week showed up at courthouses across the country to arrest migrants who appeared for routine court proceedings. The move has rattled immigrant communities already feeling pressure from the Republican administration to leave.

Eight people were arrested in the San Francisco and Contra Costa County courthouses Tuesday, advocates said. At least one person was arrested last week.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Most of the people in Concord courthouse are asylum-seekers, said Ali Saidi, director of Stand Together Contra Costa, an immigration hotline and rapid response team in the county east of San Francisco.

It was unclear who was being targeted and why, but speakers at the rally said agents at both courts had specific names and were not arresting people at random. They did not have details of the people who were arrested.

“It seems to be targeted arrests that they could have done at other locations," Saidi said, “but chose to do it at the court in order to — it appears — make people afraid to come to court.”

Speakers implored immigrants to keep their court dates, because missing a hearing would make them subject to a removal order and deportation. They said lawyers are available, as are volunteers, to accompany them to court.

People hold up signs protesting ICE arrests during a news conference and rally by immigrant justice organizations and advocates in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

People hold up signs during a news conference and rally by immigrant justice organizations and advocates protesting ICE arrests in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A person holds up a sign during a news conference and rally by immigrant justice organizations and advocates protesting ICE arrests in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Sanika Mahajan, with Mission Action and San Francisco Rapid Response Network, bottom middle, speaks during a news conference and rally by immigrant justice organizations and advocates to protest ICE arrests in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Federal agents take a person into custody after an immigration court hearing outside an immigration court, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring during the Europa League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

