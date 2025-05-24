Hurricanes switch goalies for Game 3, starting Kochetkov over Andersen against Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes switched goalies for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, starting Pyotr Kochetkov in net against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.
Kochetkov played the third period of Game 2, stopping four of the five shots he faced in Carolina's 5-0 loss. The Hurricanes were outscored 10-2 in the first two games of the series, with Frederik Andersen giving up nine goals on just 36 shots.
“Just change the vibe a little bit," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. “I don’t blame Freddie on any of the goals that went in. Obviously, save percentage is not great, if you look at that. We do need some saves, but I can’t blame him on any. All the goals have been great shots or plays by them.”
Kochetkov has started just over half of Carolina’s games over the last two seasons, going a combined 50-29-7 with a 2.48 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.
The Hurricanes took him with a second-round pick in the 2019 draft and he made his NHL debut for the club late in the 2021-22 season.
Saturday’s game against Florida is his 10th playoff appearance and fourth postseason start.
”He's a kid that we’ve had in there all year," Brind'Amour said. "And he played well for us, so that’s why.”
Kochetkov went 2-0-0 in two previous starts against Florida, both in the regular season. He had a 45-save shutout against the Panthers on Feb. 22, 2024, and stopped 25 of 26 shots in a 3-1 win in Sunrise on Jan. 2.
He entered Saturday 1-0 in this year’s playoffs in three appearances, with a 2.57 GAA and .891 save percentage.
