Hurricanes switch goalies for Game 3, starting Kochetkov over Andersen against Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes switched goalies for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, starting Pyotr Kochetkov in net against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Kochetkov played the third period of Game 2, stopping four of the five shots he faced in Carolina's 5-0 loss. The Hurricanes were outscored 10-2 in the first two games of the series, with Frederik Andersen giving up nine goals on just 36 shots.

“Just change the vibe a little bit," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. “I don’t blame Freddie on any of the goals that went in. Obviously, save percentage is not great, if you look at that. We do need some saves, but I can’t blame him on any. All the goals have been great shots or plays by them.”