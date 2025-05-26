Hurricanes go back to Frederik Andersen in net for Game 4 of East finals against Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes switched starting goalies again for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, going back to Frederik Andersen for Monday night's win-or-else game against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Andersen started Games 1 and 2, getting pulled after the second period of Game 2. He stopped only 27 of 36 shots in those five periods, and the Hurricanes went to Pyotr Kochetkov to finish Game 2 and then play Game 3.

Kochetkov helped Carolina get into the third period of Game 3 with the score tied at 1-1 — then gave up five goals in a nine-minute span of the third, as Florida pulled away for a 6-2 win and a 3-0 lead in the East title series.