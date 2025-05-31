Georgia News
Georgia News

Howard scores 33 points, Gray adds career-high 28 to help Dream rally past Storm, 94-87

Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 33 point, Allisha Gray added a career-best 28 and the Atlanta Dream rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Seattle Storm 94-87 for their fourth win in a row
1 hour ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 33 point, Allisha Gray added a career-best 28 and the Atlanta Dream overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Seattle Storm 94-87 for their fourth victory in a row.

Seattle led by 17 points early in the third quarter but the Dream (5-2) scored 14 of the next 20 and Gray hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run that cut it to 61-59 with 2:48 left in the period. Gray made 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to give Atlanta its first lead since 3-2 and followed with a 3-pointer than made it 75-70 about 2 1/2 minutes into the fourth.

Howard and Gray, who had seven points on 2-of-6 shooting at halftime, combined to scored 40 second-half points. Brionna Jones finished with 15 points and Naz Hillmon added 11 points and six rebounds, five offensive.

Skylar Diggins hit a pull-up jumper that pulled the Storm to 82-80 with 3:12 left in the game but Gray answered 14 seconds later with two free throws and Howard scored six points from there to seal it.

Diggins led Seattle (3-3) with 20 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 16. Gabby Williams and Erica Wheeler had 14 points apiece.

Atlanta outscored the Storm 60-42 and made 21 of 38 from the field in the second half. The Dream made 8 of 11 from the free-throw line, while Seattle hit 4 of 4, in the fourth quarter as the Storm were called for eight fouls and Atlanta had four.

Up next

The Dream play their third consecutive road game next Friday against Connecticut. The Storm takes on Las Vegas on Sunday in their second of three straight at home.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) is celebrated by teammates during the second half in a WNBA basketball game at Gateway Center Arena, Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta Dream won 83-75 over Dallas Wings. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Dream use big nights by Howard, Gray to subdue Storm

1h ago

Allisha Gray scores 25 points to lead the Dream to road win over the Sparks

Big game from Allisha Gray leads Dream to win over Wings

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Duke beats Oklahoma State 12-5 at the Athens Regional as the teams combine for 7 home runs

2h ago

Story's go-ahead homer helps Red Sox snap 5-game skid in 5-1 win over Braves

Alex Hernandez drives in 6 with 2 home runs and Georgia Tech tops Western Kentucky 9-2

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.