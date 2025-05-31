Howard scores 33 points, Gray adds career-high 28 to help Dream rally past Storm, 94-87

SEATTLE (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 33 point, Allisha Gray added a career-best 28 and the Atlanta Dream overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Seattle Storm 94-87 for their fourth victory in a row.

Seattle led by 17 points early in the third quarter but the Dream (5-2) scored 14 of the next 20 and Gray hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run that cut it to 61-59 with 2:48 left in the period. Gray made 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to give Atlanta its first lead since 3-2 and followed with a 3-pointer than made it 75-70 about 2 1/2 minutes into the fourth.

Howard and Gray, who had seven points on 2-of-6 shooting at halftime, combined to scored 40 second-half points. Brionna Jones finished with 15 points and Naz Hillmon added 11 points and six rebounds, five offensive.