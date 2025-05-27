Nation & World News
Hong Kong's baby pandas finally get names. Meet Jia Jia and De De

Hong Kong’s first locally born giant pandas have finally been named and introduced as Jia Jia and De De on Tuesday
The name of the Hong Kong-born giant panda twin cubs Jia Jia and De De are displayed on the screen as Rosanna Law, secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of Hong Kong, left and Paulo Pong, chairman of the Ocean Park attend the naming ceremony in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

By KANIS LEUNG – Associated Press
1 hour ago

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's first locally born giant pandas have finally been named and introduced as Jia Jia and De De.

The names of the cubs, affectionately known as "Elder Sister" and "Little Brother," were announced Tuesday in a ceremony at Ocean Park, the theme park housing them, their parents and two other giant pandas that arrived from mainland China last year.

The names were the winning suggestions from residents in a naming contest that drew more than 35,700 entries.

The Chinese character “Jia,” from the female cub's name “Jia Jia,” carries a message of support and features an element of family and a sense of auspicious grace. The name embodies the prosperity of families and the nation and the happiness of the people, the park said.

The Chinese character “De," from the male cub's name, means to succeed, carrying the connotation that Hong Kong is successful in everything. De also has the same pronunciation as the Chinese character for virtue, the park said, suggesting giant pandas possess virtues cherished by Chinese people.

Ocean Park chairman Paulo Pong said they followed tradition by using Mandarin pronunciation for the pandas’ English names. He said “Jia" sounds like a word in the Cantonese term for elder sister, while “De De” sounds a bit like the Cantonese phrase for little brother. Cantonese is the mother language of many Hong Kongers.

“It's a very positive pair of names,” he said. “We have to be a bit creative here with the names.”

The twins' birth in August made their mother, Ying Ying, the world's oldest first-time panda mom. Their popularity among residents, visitors and on social media raised hopes for a tourism boost in the city, where politicians touted the commercial opportunities as the "panda economy."

Observers are watching whether housing six pandas helps the park revive its business, especially when caring for the animals in captivity is expensive. Ocean Park recorded a deficit of 71.6 million Hong Kong dollars ($9.2 million) last financial year.

The park recorded a nearly 40% growth in visitor flow and 40% increase in overall income during a five-day holiday beginning May 1 in mainland China, said Pong, who hopes the growth momentum will continue through summer, Halloween and Christmas seasons.

Pandas are considered China's unofficial national mascot. The country's giant panda loan program with overseas zoos has long been seen as a tool of Beijing's soft-power diplomacy.

The name of the Hong Kong-born giant panda twin cubs Jia Jia and De De are displayed on the screen as Rosanna Law, secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of Hong Kong, left and Paulo Pong, chairman of the Ocean Park attend the naming ceremony in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

Guests hold a birth certificate of the Hong Kong-born giant panda twin cubs Jia Jia and De De during the naming ceremony in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

Rosanna Law, secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of Hong Kong, speaks during the naming ceremony of the Hong Kong-born giant panda twin cubs Jia Jia and De De in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

Benson Kwok, director of Immigration, speaks during the naming ceremony of the Hong Kong-born giant panda twin cubs Jia Jia and De De in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

