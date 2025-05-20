Breaking: Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism
Home Depot revenue climbs in the first quarter as customers tackle smaller projects

49 minutes ago

FILE - A Home Depot logo sign hands on its facade, Friday, May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Credit: AP

13m ago

Can you control required minimum distributions?

55m ago

Trump's tariffs may mean Walmart shoppers pay more, his treasury chief acknowledges

FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate Democrats' Special Committee on the Climate Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

55m ago

No, this Spanish-language reporter won’t turn in your ex to ICE

1h ago

Nationals host the Braves on home losing streak

2h ago

Cooling towers for Units 3 and 4 are seen at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power Co., in east Georgia's Burke County, May 29, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long

Facing blowback over rising bills, Georgia Power has reached a deal with the Public Service Commission’s public interest staff to avoid rate increases in most cases.

Cobb Galleria Specialty Shops to close after nearly 45 years

The Cobb Galleria Centre once featured one of metro Atlanta’s premiere malls at its peak. That chapter will soon end.

Public schools must step up their safety plans. Georgia Tech provides a model.

In the aftermath of the shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia will require schools to create safety plans. Georgia Tech's police department could provide a model.