Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Hit by Trump trade wars, U.S. economy falls 0.2% in first quarter, an upgrade from initial estimate

The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.2% annual pace from January through March, the first drop in three years, as President Donald Trump’s trade wars disrupted business, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade of its initial estimate
FILE - The per-gallon price is illuminated on the pump at a Costco warehouse gasoline station Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Thornton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The per-gallon price is illuminated on the pump at a Costco warehouse gasoline station Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Thornton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By PAUL WISEMAN – Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.2% annual pace from January through March, the first drop in three years, as President Donald Trump's trade wars disrupted business, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade of its initial estimate.

First-quarter growth was brought down by a surge in imports as companies in the United States hurried to bring in foreign goods before the president imposed massive import taxes.

The January-March drop in gross domestic product — the nation’s output of goods and services — reversed a 2.4% gain in the fourth quarter of 2024. Imports grew at a 42.6% pace, fastest since third-quarter 2020, and shaved more than 5 percentage points off GDP growth. Consumer spending also slowed sharply.

And federal government spending fell at a 4.6% annual pace, the biggest drop in three years.

Trade deficits reduce GDP. But that’s mainly a matter of mathematics. GDP is supposed to count only what’s produced domestically. So imports — which the government counts as consumer spending in the GDP report when you buy, say, Costa Rican coffee — have to be subtracted out to keep them from artificially inflating domestic production.

The first-quarter import surge likely won’t be repeated in the April-June quarter and therefore shouldn’t weigh on GDP.

From January through March, business investment surged 24.4%. An increase in inventories — as businesses stocked up ahead of the tariffs — added more than 2.6 percentage points to first-quarter GDP growth.

A category within the GDP data that measures the economy’s underlying strength rose at a 2.5% annual rate from January through March, down from 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024 but still solid. This category includes consumer spending and private investment but excludes volatile items like exports, inventories and government spending.

Trump's tariffs have added considerable uncertainty to the economic outlook. He has imposed 10% tariffs on almost every country on earth in addition to levies on steel, aluminum and autos. A federal court on Wednesday blocked the 10% tariffs as well as specific taxes on Canadian, Mexican and Chinese imports, saying the president had overstepped his authority.

Thursday’s report was the second of three Commerce Department estimates of first-quarter GDP. The final version arrives June 26.

FILE - People pack their supplies into their vehicles at Costco Wholesale store in Burbank, Calif., on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Shoppers pass by large-screen televisions on display in a Costco warehouse Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

US consumer confidence rebounds after five straight months of declines amid tariff anxiety

Stocks climb after a court blocks many of Trump's tariffs, as Nvidia leads tech stocks higher again

8m ago

Trump's latest tariff threats knock Wall Street, European stocks and Apple lower

The Latest

FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Chicago on Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Credit: AP

More Americans file for jobless aid but layoffs remain low despite economic uncertainty over tariffs

6m ago

Stocks climb after a court blocks many of Trump's tariffs, as Nvidia leads tech stocks higher again

8m ago

The Latest: Trump's tariffs blocked and Musk quits government role

9m ago

Featured

The Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which houses the Georgia Supreme Court. The Court upheld the prohibition on carrying guns in public if you're under age 21. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public

A unanimous ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court upholds a state law prohibiting people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.

Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere

Southwest Airlines had 119 departures a day from Atlanta last spring. This summer, that will drop to 55-60 flights on peak days.

Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue told the presidents that staff and faculty must be physically present on campuses during core business hours.