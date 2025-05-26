Georgia News
Guzan has 7 saves, Atlanta beats Cincinnati 4-2 to snap eight-game winless streak

Derrick Williams, Jay Fortune and Bartosz Slisz each scored their first goal of the season to help Atlanta United beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 and snap an eight-game winless streak
11 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Derrick Williams, Jay Fortune and Bartosz Slisz each scored their first goal of the season on Sunday night to help Atlanta United beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 and snap an eight-game winless streak.

Atlanta (3-7-5) won for the first time since it beat New York City FC 4-3 on March 29.

Brad Guzan had seven saves for Atlanta.

Slisz scored in the 66th minute to give Atlanta a 3-1 lead. Saba Lobjanidze played a corner kick to the back post, where Williams headed back to in front of the net and Slisz tapped the finish inside the front post.

Alexey Miranchuk played a ball-in on a free kick the Williams redirected into the net from point-blank range to open the scoring in the 16th minute. Fortune scored on a one-touch finish off a cross played by Lobjanidze that somehow slipped through three defenders to give Atlanta a 2-0 lead in the 20th.

Miles Robinson headed home a corner kick played in by Evander in the 48th minute and Gerardo Valenzuela scored on a sliding first-touch finish off a cross by Lukas Engel in the 70th for Cincinnati. Roman Celantano had two saves.

Cincinnati (9-4-2), which had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped, had 59% possession and outshot Atlanta 27-12, 9-6 on target.

Jamal Thiaré capped the scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Cincinnati and Atlanta played to a 2-2 tie on March 22.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams (3) and teammates reacts to Williams’ goal against FC Cincinnati during the first half of a MLS soccer Sunday, May 25, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

