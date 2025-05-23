Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
36 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Preempted by coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Dr. Vivek Murthy, a former U.S. surgeon general; former Rep. Patrick Kennedy, D-R.I.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Wis.; Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Mike Johnson; Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, and Don Davis, D-N.C.; Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Mike Johnson; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Wendy McMahon attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media issue celebration in New York on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon quits as potential Trump lawsuit settlement looms

The Latest: House passes Trump’s big tax bill in overnight session

LISTEN

John King on run for Senate : ‘I see a problem. I want to attack it’

Insurance Comissioner John King talked with Greg Bluestein for a one-on-one interview about his run for Senate.

The Latest

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. prepares to hit during batting practice before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Braves activate Ronald Acuña Jr. from injured list almost 1 year after ACL injury to left knee

10m ago

Privacy and hunger groups sue over USDA attempt to collect personal data of SNAP recipients

13m ago

McTominay and Lukaku goals lead Napoli to Serie A title and Conte's fourth crown

14m ago

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.