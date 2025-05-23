Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Preempted by coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Dr. Vivek Murthy, a former U.S. surgeon general; former Rep. Patrick Kennedy, D-R.I.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Wis.; Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Mike Johnson; Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, and Don Davis, D-N.C.; Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Mike Johnson; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
