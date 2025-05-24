Gray, Griner pair up to help Atlanta Dream past Dallas Wings

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Alisha Gray scored 27 points and Brionna Jones recorded a double-double and the Atlanta Dream took control just before halftime and went on to beat the Dallas Wings 83-75 on Saturday.

Brittney Griner scored 15 points, Jones scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Rhyne Howard distrbuted 10 assists for Atlanta (2-2). The Dream distributed 23 assists on 29-made baskets as they shot 42.6% (68 attempts).

NaLyssa Smith scored 13 points, reserve Maddy Siegrist scored 12, Paige Bueckers 11 and reserves Tyasha Harris and Teaira McCowan 10 apiece for Dallas (0-4).