Gray, Griner pair up to help Atlanta Dream past Dallas Wings

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Alisha Gray scored 27 points and Brionna Jones recorded a double-double and the Atlanta Dream took control just before halftime and went on to beat the Dallas Wings 83-75 on Saturday.
Brittney Griner scored 15 points, Jones scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Rhyne Howard distrbuted 10 assists for Atlanta (2-2). The Dream distributed 23 assists on 29-made baskets as they shot 42.6% (68 attempts).
NaLyssa Smith scored 13 points, reserve Maddy Siegrist scored 12, Paige Bueckers 11 and reserves Tyasha Harris and Teaira McCowan 10 apiece for Dallas (0-4).
The Wings starters shot just 13 for 47 (27.6%). Dallas overall shot 30 for 82 (36.6%).
Siegrist gave Dallas its last lead at 26-24 with 4:31 left before halftime. Griner tied it 13 seconds later with a layup, Gray made two foul shots and that started a 13-4 Atlanta run to close the half with a 37-30 lead.
Jones' layup early in the third quarter gave Atlanta its first double-digit advantage, 45-35. The Dream continued to extend their margin and led 68-50 entering the fourth.
Dallas went on a 15-2 run to close within 70-56 with 5:06 left but never got closer.
