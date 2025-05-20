Google's unleashes ‘A.I. Mode’ in the next phase of its journey to change search

Google is also feeding its latest AI model Gemini 2.5, into its search algorithms and will soon begin testing other AI features, such as the ability to automatically buy tickets to concerts and conduct searches through live video feeds.

The expansion builds upon a transformation that began a year ago with the introduction of conversational summaries called "AI overviews" that have been increasingly appearing at the top of its results page and eclipsing its traditional rankings of web links.

About 1.5 billion people now regularly engage with “AI overviews,” according to Google, and most users are now entering longer and more complex queries.

“What all this progress means is that we are in a new phase of the AI platform shift, where decades of research are now becoming reality for people all over the world," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said before a packed crowd in an amphitheater near the company's Mountain View, California, headquarters.

Although Pichai and other Google executives predicted AI overviews would trigger more searches and ultimately more clicks to other sites, it hasn't worked out that way so far, according to the findings of search optimization firm BrightEdge.

Clickthrough rates from Google's search results have declined by nearly 30% during the past year, according to BrightEdge's recently released study, which attributed the decrease to people becoming increasingly satisfied with AI overviews.

The decision to make AI mode broadly available after a relatively short test period reflects Google's confidence that the technology won't habitually spew misinformation that tarnishes its brand's reputation, and acknowledges the growing competition from other AI-powered search options from the likes of ChatGPT and Perplexity.

The rapid rise of AI alternatives emerged as a recurring theme in legal proceedings that could force Google to dismantle parts of its internet empire after a federal judge last year declared its search engine to be an illegal monopoly.

In testimony during a trial earlier this month, longtime Apple executive Eddy Cue said Google searches done through the iPhone maker's Safari browser have been declining because more people are leaning on AI-powered alternatives.

And Google has cited the upheaval being caused by AI's rise as one of the main reasons that it should only be required to make relatively minor changes to the way it operates its search engine because technology already is changing the competitive landscape.

But Google's reliance on more AI so far appears to be enabling its search engine to maintain its mantle as the internet's main gateway — a position that's main reason its corporate parent, Alphabet Inc., boasts a market value of $2 trillion.

During the year ending in March, Google received 136 billion monthly visits, 34 times more than ChatGPT average of 4 billion monthly visits, according to data compiled by onelittleweb.com.

Even Google's own AI mode acknowledged that the company's search engine seems unlikely to be significantly hurt by the shift to AI technology when a reporter from The Associated Press asked whether its introduction would make the company even more powerful.

“Yes, it is highly likely that Google's AI mode will make Google more powerful, particularly in the realm of information access and online influence,” the AI mode responded. The feature also warns web publishers should be concerned about AI mode reducing the traffic that they get from search results.

Google's upcoming tests in its Labs division foreshadow the next wave of AI technology likely to be made available to the masses.

Besides using its Project Mariner technology to test the ability of an AI agent to buy tickets and book restaurant reservations, Google will also experiment with searches done through live video and an opt-in option to give its AI technology access to people's Gmail so it can learn more about a user's tastes and interests. Other features on this summer's test list include a "Deep Search" option that will use AI to dig even deeper into complex topics and another tool that will produce graphical presentations of sports and finance data.

Google is also introducing its equivalent of VIP access to all its AI technology with an “Ultra” subscription package that will cost $250 per month and include 30 terabytes of storage, too. That's a big step beyond Google's previous top-of-the-line AI “pro” package that cost $20 per month and included two terabytes of storage. ——

The Associated Press and Google have a licensing and technology agreement that gives Google's Gemini AI chatbot access to AP's news coverage.

