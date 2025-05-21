Gloria Steinem and Leymah Gbowee, activists and close friends, are working on a picture book

NEW YORK (AP) — Two giants of the women's rights movement, Gloria Steinem and Nobel laureate Leymah Gbowee, have teamed up for a picture book with the mission of inspiring young people to change the world.
“Rise, Girl, Rise: Our Sister-Friend Journey. Together for All” will be published next February, Scholastic Inc. announced Wednesday. Illustrated by Kah Yangni, it draws upon the close bond between Steinem and Gbowee, the Nobel Peace Prize winner from Libya.
“I am so proud to collaborate with my longtime friend and sister activist Leymah Gbowee,” Steinem said in a statement. “'Rise, Girl, Rise' is for anyone who cares deeply about being part of a promising future.”
Gbowee said in a statement that “Gloria Steinem and I have traveled many roads together, physically, and through our individual actions. This special book is our gift to the trailblazers of tomorrow, who are finding power and joy in their friendships today.”
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Is motherhood for me? Experts help navigate the trending uncertainty
How does motherhood affect your health? How can you advocate for yourself when pregnant? Can you afford it? We asked experts some of the big questions.
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC
Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms entered the race for Georgia governor Tuesday, vowing to bring “battle-tested” leadership to the Capitol.
Tenants allege dangerous conditions at Invitation Homes’ rentals
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an investigation into the rental practices of big, out-of-state companies.
Coming to streets near you: Hyundai’s made-in-Georgia, all-electric SUV
Hyundai is showing off its newest model, the IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, which is being made at the recently opened EV factory near Savannah.