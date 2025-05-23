Germany's economy grew by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. That's double the initial estimate

BERLIN (AP) — The German economy, Europe's biggest, grew by 0.4% in the first quarter thanks to stronger-than-expected exports and manufacturing, official data showed Friday. That was double the growth initially estimated.

The Federal Statistical Office had reported at the end of last month that the economy expanded by 0.2% in the January-March period compared with the previous quarter. The head of the office, Ruth Brandt, said that “the surprisingly good economic development seen in March” led to the revision.

The last time Germany saw stronger growth was in the third quarter of 2022, when gross domestic product expanded by 0.6%. Germany has struggled to generate significant growth for years and the economy shrank in each of the last two years. In last year's fourth quarter, it contracted by 0.2%.