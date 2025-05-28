German court rules against Peruvian farmer in landmark climate lawsuit

HAMM, Germany (AP) — A German court ruled against a Peruvian farmer on Wednesday in a landmark climate lawsuit where he claimed that global warming fueled by energy company RWE 's historical greenhouse gas emissions put his home at risk.

Farmer and mountain guide Saúl Luciano Lliuya said that glaciers above his hometown of Huaraz, Peru, are melting, increasing the risk of catastrophic flooding. RWE, which has never operated in Peru, denies legal responsibility, arguing that climate change is a global issue caused by many contributors.

The state court in Hamm, in western Germany, dismissed the lawsuit Wednesday. The case has been going on for a decade. Lliuya can't appeal the ruling further.