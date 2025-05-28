Nation & World News
German court rules against Peruvian farmer in landmark climate lawsuit

A German court ruled has against a Peruvian farmer in a landmark climate lawsuit where he claimed that global warming fueled by energy company RWE’s historical greenhouse gas emissions put his home at risk
A protestor demands climate justice in front of the Higher Regional Court in Hamm, Germany, ahead of the verdict in the climate lawsuit brought by Peruvian farmer Luciano Lliuya against German energy company RWE, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

By DANIEL NIEMANN – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

HAMM, Germany (AP) — A German court ruled against a Peruvian farmer on Wednesday in a landmark climate lawsuit where he claimed that global warming fueled by energy company RWE 's historical greenhouse gas emissions put his home at risk.

Farmer and mountain guide Saúl Luciano Lliuya said that glaciers above his hometown of Huaraz, Peru, are melting, increasing the risk of catastrophic flooding. RWE, which has never operated in Peru, denies legal responsibility, arguing that climate change is a global issue caused by many contributors.

The state court in Hamm, in western Germany, dismissed the lawsuit Wednesday. The case has been going on for a decade. Lliuya can't appeal the ruling further.

Experts said that the case had the potential to set a significant precedent in the fight to hold major polluters accountable for climate change.

RWE argued that the lawsuit is legally inadmissible and that it sets a dangerous precedent by holding individual emitters accountable for global climate change. It insists climate solutions should be addressed through state and international policies, not the courts.

Judges and experts from Germany visited Peru in 2022.

The Associated Press' climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Lawyer Roda Verheyen speaks to journalists before the verdict is announced in the hearing of a climate lawsuit brought by Peruvian mountain farmer that glaciers above his hometown of Huaraz are melting due to German energy company RWE greenhouse gas emissions, at Hamm Higher Regional Court, in Hamm, Germany, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)

A protestor demands climate justice in front of the Higher Regional Court in Hamm, Germany, ahead of the verdict in the climate lawsuit brought by Peruvian farmer Luciano Lliuya against German energy company RWE, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

