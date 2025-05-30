Georgia News
Georgia News

Georgia mayor and 2 others are jailed on felony charges for trying to halt a local election

The mayor of a small Georgia city and two former election workers have been jailed on felony charges stemming from efforts to stop a local election last fall
FILE - Stickers lay on a table inside a polling place, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Stickers lay on a table inside a polling place, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By RUSS BYNUM – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of a small city in Georgia and two former election officials have been jailed on felony charges stemming from efforts last November to halt a local election after one of the mayor's allies was disqualified from a city council race.

Camilla Mayor Kelvin Owens was being held at the Mitchell County jail Friday, two days after a grand jury indicted him on a felony charge of election interference and a misdemeanor count of conspiring to commit election fraud.

Also jailed were the city's former elections superintendent, Rhunette Williford; and her former deputy superintendent, Cheryl Ford, who is currently Camilla's city clerk. They were charged with the same crimes as the mayor, plus misdemeanor counts of failing to perform their duties as public officers.

Chaos roiled special elections for a pair of city council seats in Camilla last November amid a long-running legal battle over local politics in the town, a farming community of about 5,000 people in rural southwest Georgia.

The case revolved around Venterra Pollard, a city council member removed from office last summer after a judge ruled he wasn’t a Camilla resident. Pollard ran to regain the position in the fall special election. Another judge ordered Pollard disqualified and ruled that votes for him should be discarded. In addition, the city was ordered to post signs saying votes for Pollard wouldn’t be counted.

On Nov. 4, the day before Election Day, both Williford and Ford quit as the city's two top elections officials. Their joint resignation letter blamed “mental duress, stress and coercion experienced by recent court decisions regarding our role in elections.”

Owens, citing his emergency powers as mayor, moved swiftly to halt the city's elections. Signs posted at City Hall and a notice on Facebook declared the election was canceled. Polling places were closed to both poll workers and voters in the morning.

The elections were held, albeit several hours behind schedule, after Superior Court Judge Heather Lanier appointed new supervisors to oversee the voting and ordered polls to remain open until nearly 4 a.m. Elections for president, Congress and other offices weren’t affected.

Mayor Owens had blamed the local upheaval on racial politics, saying that Pollard, who is Black, was targeted by white residents trying to wrest power from the majority Black population. The city of Camilla is nearly three-fourths Black.

The Georgia NAACP said in a statement on Facebook that it was “deeply alarmed” by the allegations of election interference as well as the arrests of Owens and the two former election officials, all of whom are Black.

“We were shocked that there were indictments,” said Gerald Griggs, president of the Georgia NAACP. “We are still in a fact-finding mode to see what actually happened.”

All three defendants remained in jail awaiting a hearing Monday. It was not immediately known if any of them had attorneys who could speak for them. Messages seeking comment were left at two phone numbers for Owens. The Associated Press could not find working phone numbers for Williford or Ford.

District Attorney Joe Mulholland, whose circuit includes Camilla, declined to comment on the indictment Friday.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Public officials, including the Camilla Mayor Kelvin Owens, were indicted for alleged election interference in a Nov. 5 special election. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.

Judge recommends Democrat be disqualified from Public Service Commission race

An administrative law judge recommended that the secretary of state disqualify Public Service Commission District 3 candidate Daniel Blackman from running this year.

Metro Atlanta PSC candidate is back on the ballot — for now

Daniel Blackman will remain on the ballot for now, as a Fulton County Superior Court judge weighs whether he is qualified to run for the Georgia Public Service Commission.

2h ago

The Latest

Three people were shot to death and six others were wounded May 18 at a bar on Log Cabin Drive on Macon's west side, officials said. (Joe Kovac Jr. / AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac

Georgia man faces murder charges in Macon gunfire that killed 3

1h ago

Pardoned reality TV star Todd Chrisley says prison opened his eyes to injustices in the system

2h ago

AP PHOTOS: Cicadas swarm parts of US as the screaming insects emerge in Brood XIV's 17-year cycle

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.