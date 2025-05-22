G7 nations paper over differences on tariffs and Ukraine, agree to address 'imbalances'

The communique’s call to address global imbalances and nonmarket practices was a key goal of the Trump administration leading up to the meeting.

The high-profile gathering of officials from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, France, and Italy appeared to be more congenial than an earlier meeting of G7 foreign ministers in March. Yet that meeting, also in Canada, occurred as President Donald Trump was in the midst of threatening stiff tariffs on Canada and suggesting it could become the 51st state.

Canada is president of this year's G7 and the sessions this week are intended to lay the groundwork for a meeting of the heads of state on June 15-17 in Kananaskis, Canada. The White House said Thursday that Trump will attend that gathering.

“Throughout our G7 presidency, the tone of the discussions has become progressively more constructive,” Tiff Macklem, governor of the Bank of Canada, said at a news conference at the conclusion of the summit.

Yet that unity appears to have been achieved by jettisoning many items that in the past had been agreed to by the G7 countries. In addition to leaving out any mention of trade, the communiqué dropped sections on combating climate change and cooperating on international tax policy, issues the Trump administration has dismissed.

“This year our focus was to return to the G7 core mission, restoring global growth and stability," said Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada's finance minister.

The shift comes as Trump has slapped widespread tariffs on imports, including a 10% global duty on all goods, even those from the other G7 allies. Trump has also imposed 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum, and cars, and on April 2 imposed much steeper tariffs on about 60 nations, which he then paused until early July.

Valdis Dombrovskis, European Union Trade Commissioner, said that trade was “obviously a difficult topic” during the negotiations. The EU, which participates in the G7 but doesn’t serve as one of the rotating presidents, pushed for stronger language that would have highlighted the economic harms from tariffs.

“The U.S. administration is having a somewhat different view of the situation,” Dombrovskis told reporters. He added that details about U.S. tariffs weren’t discussed because all the G7 members are negotiating directly with the Trump administration about duties.

