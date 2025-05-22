Nation & World News
Nation & World News

FTC dismisses lawsuit against PepsiCo that was filed by Biden-era FTC

The Republican-controlled Federal Trade Commission has voted to dismiss a lawsuit against PepsiCo that the previous commission filed in the waning days of the Biden administration
FILE - In this photo taken May 16, 2011, the Pepsi logo is seen on a delivery truck at Walmart in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this photo taken May 16, 2011, the Pepsi logo is seen on a delivery truck at Walmart in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

The Republican-controlled Federal Trade Commission voted Thursday to dismiss a lawsuit against PepsiCo that the previous commission filed in the waning days of the Biden administration.

The lawsuit, filed in January, alleged that PepsiCo was giving unfair price advantages to Walmart at the expense of other vendors and consumers. The lawsuit had relied on the rarely enforced 1936 Robinson-Patman Act, which it said prohibits companies from using promotional incentive payments to favor large customers over smaller ones.

When the lawsuit was filed, Democrat Lina Khan was the FTC’s chairwoman, and she was joined in support of the lawsuit by Democratic Commissioners Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya. At the time, Republican Commissioners Andrew Ferguson and Melissa Holyoak dissented.

A few days after the lawsuit was filed, President Donald Trump took office and Khan resigned. Trump fired Bedoya and Slaughter in March. Bedoya and Slaughter have sued the Trump administration, saying their removal was illegal.

Ferguson, who is now the chairman of the FTC, said Thursday that the PepsiCo lawsuit was a "dubious partisan stunt" and FTC staff had more important work to do.

“The Biden-Harris FTC rushed to authorize this case just three days before President Trump’s inauguration in a nakedly political effort to commit this administration to pursuing little more than a hunch that Pepsi had violated the law,” Ferguson said in a statement.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday with PepsiCo. At the time of the lawsuit, the Purchase, New York-based company said it didn't offer discounts or promotional support to some customers but not others.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

Supreme Court declines to reinstate independent agency board members fired by President Donald Trump

54m ago

Trump asks the Supreme Court to allow his government downsizing plans to proceed

Appeals court allows Trump’s anti-union order to take effect

The Latest

Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

What we know about a private plane's fatal crash into a San Diego neighborhood

3m ago

Stars get some secondary scoring and power-play goals, now seek 2-0 series lead over Oilers

5m ago

A music talent agency says 3 employees died on a plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood

6m ago

Featured

5 things to know about ... Atlanta's Downtown Connector

Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects

The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.

‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree

A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.

Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’

Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.