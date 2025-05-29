French Open: Novak Djokovic takes a medical timeout for a toe blister in a victory over Moutet

Two more wins, and Djokovic will get to the tournament's quarterfinals for the 16th consecutive year. In 2024, though, he withdrew before playing in that round after tearing the meniscus in his right knee during the fourth round and needing surgery.

Djokovic has won three of his men's-record 24 Grand Slam titles in Paris.

Against the left-handed Moutet, a Frenchman, Djokovic got broken in the opening game at Court Suzanne-Lenglen, and the crowd roared. But soon enough, Djokovic was in control. It wasn't until 2-all in the third set that some trouble arose.

Djokovic, who went on a nighttime bicycle ride in the center of Paris on Wednesday, slid into a forehand and held up, then hopped with all of his weight on his right foot. He stepped gingerly to the sideline and requested a visit from a trainer, who treated and taped the problematic big toe.

Soon, Moutet was mean-mugging toward his entourage in the stands after breaking to lead 4-2 in the third. Djokovic would break right back, but again faced a difficult spot while down 6-5 and facing a set point as the locals sang Moutet's last name.

But Moutet netted a backhand passing shot, and once they got to a tiebreaker, Djokovic was simply too good.

That hasn't been the case as often as usual this season, which has included a pair of three-match losing streaks for the 38-year-old from Serbia.

But Djokovic ended his latest rut by winning his 100th career title at the Geneva Open before arriving at Roland-Garros.

“Before last week’s tournament in Geneva, I didn’t feel confident in my game. But it’s normal to feel that way, because I hadn’t won enough matches,” Djokovic said. “I’m like any other player in that respect. I’ve had to work hard to win.”

