Nation & World News
Nation & World News

French Open: Naomi Osaka exits in the first round with a loss to Paula Badosa

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has lost in the French Open’s first round to 10th-seeded Paula Badosa 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-4
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
24 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was undone by 54 unforced errors and lost in the French Open's first round to 10th-seeded Paula Badosa 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-4 on Monday.

Osaka finished with exactly twice as many unforced errors as Badosa, whose best showing at a major was a semifinal run at the Australian Open in January and made the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros in 2021.

A two-time title winner at both the U.S. Open and Australian Open on hard courts and a former No. 1-ranked player, Osaka has never produced her best results on the red clay used in Paris.

In 2021, she withdrew from the French Open before her second-round match, explaining that she experiences "huge waves of anxiety" before speaking to the media and revealing she had dealt with depression. She then took multiple a mental health breaks away from the tour.

She helped usher in a change in the way athletes, sports fans and society at large understood the importance of mental health.

A year ago at Roland-Garros, Osaka played one of her best matches since returning to action after becoming a mother, coming within a point of upsetting eventual tournament champion Iga Swiatek.

Osaka's powerful serves and groundstrokes are dulled by the clay, and that showed against Badosa.

Osaka was broken five times and finished with nearly as many double-faults, five, as aces, seven.

___

Howard Fendrich has been the AP's tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

More Stories

Keep Reading

New Zealand's Lulu Sun plays a return to Italy's Jasmine Paolini during the 3rd round at the WTA Master 1000 Internazionali d'Italia tournament at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, Thursday May 8, 2025 (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

French Open: Canadian teen Victoria Mboko wins her first Grand Slam match and looks for more

French Open 2025: Doping cases, lingering lawsuit, players seek more Slam money and more to know

French Open: Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz get off to good starts in their title defenses

1h ago

The Latest

FILE - Phil Robertson of the Duck Dynasty reality television program speaks at a Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, campaign stop, Feb. 19, 2016, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

Duck Dynasty patriarch and conservative cultural icon Phil Robertson dies

7m ago

10 people shot at holiday weekend party on South Carolina boat

9m ago

Former US Rep. Charles Rangel of New York has died at age 94

11m ago

Featured

Headquartered in Atlanta, CARE USA has laid off hundreds of employees across the nation and thousands abroad in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive cuts to federal foreign aid. The nonprofit has also temporarily slashed wages for its employees, including President and CEO Michelle Nunn, second from right. (Terhas Berhe/CARE)

Credit: Terhas Berhe/CARE

CARE, other Georgia humanitarian organizations lay off staff, lower wages

Several Georgia-based nonprofits, including CARE, the Carter Center and the Task Force for Global Health are feeling the impact of U.S. foreign aid cuts tied to USAID.

Dalton officer who arrested college student later detained by ICE resigns

Officer Leslie O’Neal, who mistakenly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal for a traffic violation, resigned, a spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirmed.

‘Hell Upon Earth’ Memorial: The story behind Georgia Civil War drawing

The story behind Thomas O’Dea's harrowing drawing of the Confederates' Andersonville Prison in Georgia. Memorial Day events will be held at the site this weekend.