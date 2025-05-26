Former police chief, serving murder and rape sentences, escapes from Arkansas prison

CALICO ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former police chief in Arkansas who is serving decades-long sentences for murder and rape escaped from prison Sunday, state corrections officials said.

Grant Hardin, the former police chief of the tiny town of Gateway near the Arkansas-Missouri border, escaped from the North Central Unit in Calico Rock, where he has been held since 2017. Corrections officials did not provide any details about how he escaped.

The Division of Correction and the Division of Community Correction are following leads with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.