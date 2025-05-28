Fired federal tech staffers file retaliation claim to a panel whose chairwoman Trump also fired

In February, billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk posted on his social media site that he had "deleted" 18F. Musk was responding to a post by an X user who called 18F "far left" and mused that Direct File "puts the government in charge" of preparing people's taxes. "That group has been deleted," Musk wrote.

The appeal documents state that the employees were removed from federal service “through a purported RIF because they were perceived to be left-wing, radical, or affiliated with DEI activities," which "abuses the laws and regulations governing RIFs to punish perceived political opponents and to coerce conformity with their values and political positions, and violates federal civil rights statutes.”

One of the MSPB’s primary functions is to protect federal workers against partisan politics and other prohibited personnel practices by adjudicating employee appeals, according to the board's website.

The workers' complaint comes after the Supreme Court cleared the way for Trump to fire the head of the board, Cathy Harris, while a lawsuit plays out.

According to the MSPB website, as of April 9, Acting Chairman Henry Kerner is the sole serving board member, and the board is currently without a quorum to vote on petitions for review.

A White House official did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment.