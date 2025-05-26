Fever star Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with left quad strain

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be out at least two weeks with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday.
The Fever did not say when Clark suffered the injury. The team said further updates will be provided after she gets another evaluation.
Clark played 37:52 and had 18 points and 10 assists in a 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday.
The Fever are 2-2 on the season and could be without Clark for at least the next four games.
Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds this season.
