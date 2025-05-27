FedEx Cup finale at East Lake goes to a 72-hole shootout where everyone starts from scratch

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The PGA Tour voted to overhaul the season-ending Tour Championship so that all 30 players start from scratch and the low score on a tougher East Lake course wins the FedEx Cup.

The change is effective this year, with more tweaks still in the works. The announcement Tuesday evening followed a PGA Tour board vote and a meeting of the Player Advisory Council that has been trying for more than six months to find a solution.

The primary goal was to get rid of the staggered start that none of the players seemed to like.