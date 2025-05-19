Breaking: Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Crew members of tall ship that collided with Brooklyn Bridge return home to Mexico

Many crew members on the Mexican navy tall ship that suffered a deadly collision with the Brooklyn Bridge have flown home from New York
Updated 23 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Many crew members on the Mexican navy tall ship that suffered a deadly collision with the Brooklyn Bridge have flown home from New York, officials said Monday.

Seven officers and 172 cadets who were aboard the Cuauhtemoc training vessel arrived early Monday at the port of Veracruz, where Mexico's naval school is, the Mexican navy said in a post on X. Two cadets remained in New York getting medical treatment. They were in stable condition, the navy said.

Two members of the Cuauhtemoc's crew suffered fatal injuries Saturday when the ship's tall masts struck the Brooklyn Bridge's main span after the ship departed a Manhattan dock where it had been open to visitors for several days.

Footage of the collision shot by horrified onlookers show the ship moving swiftly backwards and then grinding beneath the 142-year-old bridge as its topmasts snapped off. Multiple cadets in the ship's crew were aloft, standing on the ship's yards when the collision happened. Several were left dangling by safety harnesses as the masts partially collapsed.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the cause of the crash, which police said was possibly related to a mechanical problem. The ship was moving quickly under motor power in the opposite of its intended direction when the collision happened. A tugboat that had helped the ship get out of its berth could be seen on video trying to get ahead of the vessel as it headed toward the bridge but couldn't overtake it in time.

The safety board planned to hold its first media briefing later Monday. The investigation is likely to take months. The crippled Cuauhtemoc remained at a dock in Manhattan.

The Brooklyn Bridge escaped major damage but at least 19 of the ship's 277 sailors needed medical treatment, according to officials. Among those killed was América Yamilet Sánchez, a 20-year-old sailor who had been studying engineering at the Mexican naval academy. Her family has said she died after falling from one of the Cuauhtemoc’s masts.

The Cuauhtemoc arrived in New York on May 13 as part of a global goodwill tour. The vessel, which sailed for the first time in 1982, had been docked and welcoming visitors in recent days at the tourist-heavy South Street Seaport. It was next bound for Iceland.

The ship's main mast has a height of 160 feet (50 meters), far too high for the span of the Brooklyn Bridge at any tide.

__

Associated Press reporter Fabiola Sánchez in Mexico City contributed to this story.

A person climbs up the rigging of the Cuauhtemoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, at Pier 35 after it collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Mexican vessel was damaged Saturday when its masts hit the Brooklyn bridge. Two sailors were killed. (AP Digital Embed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Mexican flag is displayed on a fence near the Cuauhtemoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, after it collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People work the Cuauhtemoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, after it collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Cuauhtemoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, is docked in Manhattan after it collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Sailors work on the yard arms of the Cuauhtémoc, Sunday, May 18, 2025 in New York. The masted Mexican Navy training ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge the night before. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

Turbulent waters may have contributed to Mexican tall ship's crash into Brooklyn Bridge

Newark problems and recent crashes put focus on air traffic controller shortage and aging equipment

Justice Department says it may drop criminal prosecution of Boeing over Max crashes

The Latest

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a reception following the UK-EU summit, in London, Monday May 19, 2025. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

The UK and the EU hail a new chapter as they ink fresh deals, 5 years after Brexit

5m ago

Russia outlaws Amnesty International in latest crackdown on dissent and activists

7m ago

Live updates: After nearly 3 months of Israel's blockade, aid trucks enter Gaza

10m ago

Featured

Three people were shot to death and six others were wounded early Sunday outside of a bar on Log Cabin Drive on Macon's west side, officials said. (Joe Kovac Jr./AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac

3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar

Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side

EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia

Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”

Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents

On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.