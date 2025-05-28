Ex-Connecticut Gov. John Rowland, who resigned amid a corruption scandal, pardoned by Trump

"I am very humbled and deeply appreciative," Rowland said in a statement to WTNH and other news outlets in Connecticut. "This is a wonderful final resolution."

Once the nation’s youngest governor, Rowland was elected three times to the state’s highest office before resigning at the age of 47 amid a federal corruption investigation into gifts and favors that he accepted from state contractors and a growing move by state legislators to impeach him from office.

Rowland served 10 months in a federal prison camp after pleading guilty in 2004 to one count of conspiracy to steal honest services.

It was a stunning fall from grace for a man once considered a rising star in national Republican politics.

The Waterbury native served three terms in Congress, was chairman of the national Republican Governors Association and a friend of former President George H.W. Bush. He was elected governor in 1994 at the age of 37.

After finishing his prison sentence, Rowland found new life as a popular AM radio commentator.

But in 2014 he was convicted of conspiring to hide his work on political campaigns and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

Associated Press reporter Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report.