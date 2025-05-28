Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ex-Connecticut Gov. John Rowland, who resigned amid a corruption scandal, pardoned by Trump

Former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland, whose promising political career was upended by a corruption scandal, has been pardoned by President Donald Trump
FILE - Former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland leaves federal appeals court in New York on March 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland leaves federal appeals court in New York on March 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Updated 49 minutes ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland, whose promising political career was upended by a corruption scandal and two federal prison stints, has been pardoned by President Donald Trump.

The Republican governor, who served from 1995 until 2004, was among a number of prominent figures the Republican president granted clemency Wednesday, including former New York Congressman Michael Grimm, also a Republican, and reality TV stars Julie and Todd Chrisley.

A White House official confirmed the pardon but spoke only on background to discuss matters that have not yet been made public.

"I am very humbled and deeply appreciative," Rowland said in a statement to WTNH and other news outlets in Connecticut. "This is a wonderful final resolution."

Once the nation’s youngest governor, Rowland was elected three times to the state’s highest office before resigning at the age of 47 amid a federal corruption investigation into gifts and favors that he accepted from state contractors and a growing move by state legislators to impeach him from office.

Rowland served 10 months in a federal prison camp after pleading guilty in 2004 to one count of conspiracy to steal honest services.

It was a stunning fall from grace for a man once considered a rising star in national Republican politics.

The Waterbury native served three terms in Congress, was chairman of the national Republican Governors Association and a friend of former President George H.W. Bush. He was elected governor in 1994 at the age of 37.

After finishing his prison sentence, Rowland found new life as a popular AM radio commentator.

But in 2014 he was convicted of conspiring to hide his work on political campaigns and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

___

Associated Press reporter Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report.

President Donald Trump, left, gestures as Attorney Genera, Pam Bondi, right, looks on during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Oval Office of the Whit House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by President Donald Trump on Wednesday. (File)

Credit: File photo

Trump signs Chrisleys’ pardons; their former accountant wants one, too

The Atlanta-area accountant convicted of helping reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley evade taxes says he plans to ask President Donald Trump to pardon him.

Trump says he's pardoning a Virginia sheriff convicted on bribery charges

The Latest: Federal court blocks Trump’s sweeping tariffs, citing economic chaos

15m ago

The Latest

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

Federal trade court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers law

5m ago

Judge rules that Trump administration wrongly ended humanitarian parole for hundreds of thousands

5m ago

Lawyer says Trump administration revokes parole of Mexican girl receiving lifesaving care in US

7m ago

Featured

The Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which houses the Georgia Supreme Court. The Court upheld the prohibition on carrying guns in public if you're under age 21. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public

A unanimous ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court upholds a state law prohibiting people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.

Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere

Southwest Airlines had 119 departures a day from Atlanta last spring. This summer, that will drop to 55-60 flights on peak days.

Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue told the presidents that staff and faculty must be physically present on campuses during core business hours.