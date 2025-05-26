Endurance swimmer closes in circumnavigation of Martha’s Vineyard ahead of ‘Jaws’ 50th

Pugh, 55, said this would be among his most difficult endurance swims, which says a lot for someone who has swum near glaciers and volcanoes, and among hippos, crocodiles and polar bears. Pugh was the first athlete to swim across the North Pole and complete a long-distance swim in every one of the world's oceans.

But Pugh, who often swims to raise awareness for environmental causes — he's been named a United Nations Patron of the Oceans — said no swim is without risk, and that drastic measures are needed to get his message across: Around 274,000 sharks are killed globally each day — a rate of nearly 100 million every year, according to the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

“Jaws,” which was filmed in Edgartown, renamed Amity Island for the movie, created Hollywood’s blockbuster culture when it was released in summer 1975, setting new box office records and earning three Academy Awards. The movie would shape views of the ocean for decades to come.

Both director Steven Spielberg and author Peter Benchley expressed regret that viewers of the film became so afraid of sharks, and both later contributed to conservation efforts as their populations declined, largely due to commercial fishing.

Day after day, Pugh has entered the island's frigid waters wearing just trunks, a cap and goggles, enduring foul weather as a nor'easter dumped 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain on parts of New England and flooded streets on Martha’s Vineyard.

Pugh's endeavor also coincides with the New England Aquarium's first confirmed sighting this season of a white shark, off the nearby island of Nantucket. Just in case, he's accompanied by safety personnel in a boat and a kayak, whose paddler is using a “Shark Shield” device to create a low-intensity electric field in the water to deter sharks without harming them.

See an AP photo gallery from around Martha's Vineyard and the start of Pugh's swim here.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

