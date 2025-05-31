Duke beats Oklahoma State 12-5 at the Athens Regional as the teams combine for 7 home runs

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Wallace Clark and Sam Harris each had three hits, Owen Proksch struck out eight in six innings and Duke beat Oklahoma State 12-5 on Friday night at the Athens Regional in a game delayed for over three hours due to weather.
Duke (38-19) will play Georgia on Saturday in the winner's bracket. Oklahoma State (28-24) takes on Binghampton in an elimination game.
The game featured seven home runs — four by the Cowboys.
Ben Miller hit his 19th homer of the year — and Duke’s 100th — to begin a six-run third inning. Tyler Albright and Jake Berger also hit homers in the inning for a 9-0 lead.
Duke had the bases loaded in the fifth before Jake Hyde tripled to score three for a 12-1 lead.
Proksch (3-3) allowed just three hits and two earned runs in six innings — with four strikeouts coming in the first two innings. Reid Easterly struck out the side in the ninth.
Oklahoma State had the bases loaded in the third and seventh innings but could not push a run across. Proksch struck out Jayson Jones to end the first threat and Miller secured a slow roller to third and fired to first for a double play.
Oklahoma State starter Mario Pesca (7-3) allowed nine earned runs in three innings.
Kollin Ritchie, Garrett Shull, Ian Daugherty and Brock Thompson all homered for the Cowboys.
