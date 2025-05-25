Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Did Brad Marchand really have a Blizzard between periods of Game 3? It's a delicious rumor

A controversy — a creamy, delicious one — is brewing in the Florida Panthers locker room, surrounding some potentially decadent behavior on the part of Brad Marchand during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals
Florida Panthers' Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring a goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring a goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
42 minutes ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A controversy — a creamy, delicious one — is brewing in the Florida Panthers locker room, surrounding some potentially decadent behavior on the part of Brad Marchand during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The issue: Did he REALLY have ice cream after the second period Saturday night?

He said he did, though it's possible he was telling a frozen fib.

“I know he said it,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “I'm just not sure that makes it a fact.”

This sugary story started to hit the spot soon after the game. Marchand did an interview with Sportsnet following Florida's 6-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, and reporter Kyle Bukauskas asked the Panthers forward about a video of him eating something off a spoon between periods.

Mindful that the Panthers had gotten some notoriety for visiting a Dairy Queen last week in North Carolina — one was near the hotel where Florida was staying for Games 1 and 2 against the Hurricanes, and a fan's social media posts about seeing the Panthers having some sweet treats went viral — Bukauskas wondered if Marchand was still getting his dessert fix.

“No chance you were fueling with a Blizzard there, were you?” Bukauskas asked.

“Yeah, that's a little chocolate chip cookie dough Blizzard right there,” Marchand said.

Now, there is a Dairy Queen about 2.4 miles away from the Panthers' home arena — and it was still open when the game was in its second intermission Saturday. So, is it possible that ice cream could have been sent to the arena? Yes.

Is it likely? No. The Panthers, like all teams, have a slew of high-protein snacks available for refueling between periods. It's not uncommon for players to enjoy a spoonful or two of peanut butter, which some suspect was Marchand's actual snack item Saturday night.

Maurice didn't debunk the story — but cast some doubt on it.

“There are cameras everywhere, man. We can't get away with anything anymore,” Maurice said. “But that would be a good story.”

As it turns out, Marchand may have had a bit of a motive for telling Bukauskas that it was a Blizzard. The TV-savvy Marchand looked directly into the camera afterward — and hinted he might want to add a DQ sponsorship to his endorsement portfolio.

“You can't beat it. It's the best dessert in the world,” Marchand said. “So, I better get a lifetime free supply of Dairy Queen now. Thank you, fellas.”

It should be noted that whatever Marchand ate between periods worked. He scored a goal in the third period, a few minutes after the snack — part of a five-goal, um, blizzard by the Panthers to seal the win.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Florida Panthers celebrate a goal by Gustav Forsling (42) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Credit: AP

Bennett, Verhaeghe help Panthers roll past Hurricanes 5-0, take 2-0 lead in Eastern final

Panthers look every bit like reigning Stanley Cup champs in routing Hurricanes to open Eastern final

Panthers score 5 in the 3rd period, roll past Hurricanes 6-2 and move a win away from Cup final

The Latest

Alex Palou, of Spain, makes a pit stop during of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP

Alex Palou makes history as 1st Spanish driver to win the Indianapolis 500

18m ago

Thousands mark 5th anniversary of George Floyd's murder as they call for justice and decry Trump

18m ago

Ohtani faces hitters for 1st time since elbow surgery, throws 22 pitches of live BP at Citi Field

1h ago

Featured

Headquartered in Atlanta, CARE USA has laid off hundreds of employees across the nation and thousands abroad in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive cuts to federal foreign aid. The nonprofit has also temporarily slashed wages for its employees, including President and CEO Michelle Nunn, second from right. (Terhas Berhe/CARE)

Credit: Terhas Berhe/CARE

CARE, other Georgia humanitarian organizations lay off staff, lower wages

Several Georgia-based nonprofits, including CARE, the Carter Center and the Task Force for Global Health are feeling the impact of U.S. foreign aid cuts tied to USAID.

Dalton officer who arrested college student later detained by ICE resigns

Officer Leslie O’Neal, who mistakenly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal for a traffic violation, resigned, a spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirmed.

‘Hell Upon Earth’ Memorial: The story behind Georgia Civil War drawing

The story behind Thomas O’Dea's harrowing drawing of the Confederates' Andersonville Prison in Georgia. Memorial Day events will be held at the site this weekend.