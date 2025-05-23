Nation & World News
Denmark stuns Canada, US beats Finland to reach semifinals at ice hockey worlds

Nick Olesen scored with 49 seconds left and Denmark stunned Canada 2-1 at the ice hockey world championship to advance to the semifinals
Canada's Tyson Foerster, right, challenges Denmark goalkeeper Frederik Dichow during the IIHF 2025 World Championship quarterfinal match between Denmark and Canada in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Canada's Tyson Foerster, right, challenges Denmark goalkeeper Frederik Dichow during the IIHF 2025 World Championship quarterfinal match between Denmark and Canada in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
17 hours ago

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Nick Olesen scored with 49 seconds left and Denmark stunned Canada 2-1 at the ice hockey world championship Thursday to advance to the semifinals.

“I have no words, it’s unbelievable,” Olesen said after Denmark reached the last four for the first time. “The fans here were cheering for us the whole game and they helped us get the win. It’s crazy.”

Denmark, in the sold-out arena in Herning, had tied it with 2:17 remaining when Nikolaj Ehlers scored through traffic in only his second game at the tournament following his Winnipeg Jets being eliminated from the NHL playoffs.

The Danes had pulled goaltender Frederik Dichow for the extra attacker before Ehlers struck.

Canada outshot Denmark 30-11 in the first two periods but couldn't solve Dichow, who made 39 saves in all, until 5:17 into the third when captain Sidney Crosby fed Travis Sanheim to score into the roof of the net. Canada was outshot 22-10 in the final period, though.

Denmark has only two NHL players at the worlds, while Canada has only two who don’t play at the NHL.

“I’m disappointed,” Crosby said. “We got better as the tournament went on. I don’t think tonight was necessarily our best but we still found a way to give ourselves a lead ... but it turned pretty quick.”

Crosby returned to the worlds after 10 years when he captained Canada to gold. He was expected to do it again with teammates like Nathan MacKinnon.

Canada is the most successful nation at the tournament with 28 titles but has finished empty handed in the last two editions after it was beaten by Sweden in the bronze medal game last year.

It was only the second win for Denmark over Canada at the worlds.

The semifinals are set for Saturday: Denmark will play Switzerland; and the United States will face Sweden.

Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. advanced by beating Finland 5-2 backed by Conor Garland's two power-play goals

Trailing 2-1 in the middle period, the Americans needed 71 seconds to turn things around when defenseman Zeev Buium put home a rebound at 23:53 before Garland's second goal restored the U.S. lead.

“I really liked how we stayed with it and built as the game wore on,” U.S. head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We got off to a bit of a slow start, but really found our game as time wore on. I give our guys a lot of credit as they beat an excellent hockey team today.”

Garland had given the U.S. a 1-0 lead 4:50 into the game when he received a cross-ice pass from Logan Cooley to beat goalie Juuse Saros from the right circle.

Finland tied it at 1-1 on Eeli Tolvanen's power-play goal. Patrik Puistola scored from the slot on another power play 7:46 into the second period for Finland to take a 2-1 lead.

The Americans added two more goals in the third. Shane Pinto scored the fourth 5:52 into the final period and captain Clayton Keller finished the scoring into an empty net.

The U.S. team hasn't won a medal since taking bronze in 2021. The Finns have been waiting for a medal since they won gold in 2022.

Sweden delighted the home crowd in the Avicii Arena in Stockholm by eliminating defending champion Czech Republic with a 5-2 victory.

Lucas Raymond and Leo Carlsson led the co-host with two goals each.

Earlier in Herning, last year’s runner-up Switzerland advanced by blanking Austria 6-0.

The United States' Zeev Buium celebrates after scoring against Finland during the second period of a quarterfinal match at the ice hockey world championships in Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The United States' Conor Garland, second from right, scores a goal against Finland's Juuse Saros (74), Mikael Seppala (50) and Nikolas Matinpalo, right, during the second period of a quarterfinal match at the ice hockey world championships in Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Denmark players celebrate after their 2-1 win in a quarterfinal game between Canada and Denmark at the hockey world championships, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Herning, Denmark. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Canada's head coach Dean Evason, center rear, and his team react after a quarterfinal game between Canada and Denmark at the hockey world championships, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Herning, Denmark. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

USA's Tage Thompson, 2nd left, celebrates his goal with teammates, Jackson Lacombe, left, Zeev Buium, 2nd right, and Matty Beniers, right, during the IIHF 2025 World Championship preliminary round group B game between Kazakhstan and USA, at the Jyske Bank Boxen, in Herning, Denmark, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

