Demi Lovato marries singer-songwriter Jordan “Jutes” Lutes in California

She's more than just cool for the summer — Demi Lovato is officially married.

The musician-actor, 32, tied the knot with Canadian singer-songwriter Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, 34, on Sunday in California, as first exclusively reported by Vogue.

The couple met while working on Lovato's last album, 2022's “Holy Fvck," and dated for nearly two years before Lutes proposed in December 2023. Lutes co-wrote a few of the songs that made “Holy Fvck,” including “Happy Ending,” “City of Angels," and the pop-punk single, “Substance.”