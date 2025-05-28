Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Defending champion Panthers head back to Stanley Cup Final with 5-3 Game 5 win over Hurricanes

Carter Verhaeghe broke a tie off a feed from Aleksander Barkov with 7:39 left and the defending champion Florida Panthers advanced to their third straight Stanley Cup Final, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 5
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) celebrates his goal with center Brad Marchand, top right, and left wing Jonah Gadjovich (12) while Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) and center Sebastian Aho (20) react during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) celebrates his goal with center Brad Marchand, top right, and left wing Jonah Gadjovich (12) while Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) and center Sebastian Aho (20) react during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
By AARON BEARD – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe broke a tie off a feed from Aleksander Barkov with 7:39 left and the defending champion Florida Panthers advanced to their third straight Stanley Cup Final, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 5.

The Panthers beat the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final for the second time in three seasons. The Panthers will face the winner of the Western final between Dallas and Edmonton, with the Oilers up 3-1 in that best-of-seven series to put them within a win of a rematch with Florida for the Cup.

Sam Bennett added an empty-net goal with 54 seconds left by skating down a loose puck straight out of the penalty box after Florida had held up against a critical late power play for the Hurricanes.

That capped a wild night that saw the Hurricanes jump to a 2-0 lead, then Florida answer with three second-period goals, only to see Carolina's Seth Jarvis beat Sergei Bobrovsky midway through the third to tie it at 3.

When it was over, the Panthers posed for pictures on Carolina's home ice during the presentation of the Prince of Wales Trophy for the conference winner. Some Hurricanes fans remained defiant, offering scattered “Let's go, Oilers!” chants.

The angst is appropriate considering how Florida has now twice ended Carolina's push to its first Cup Final since winning the franchise's lone title in 2006 when now-coach Rod Brind'Amour was captain.

Florida had won the first three games of this series but lost 3-0 at home Monday night as the Hurricanes averted a second straight sweep against Florida. But by the final horn Wednesday, the Panthers had won all three games in Raleigh in the series, pushed their road winning streak in these playoffs to five games and earned an eighth postseason road win overall.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Carolina Hurricanes' William Carrier (28) battles with Florida Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov (7) for the puck during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) pokes the puck away from the stick of Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) watches the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Taylor Hall (71) shoots against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first Period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Florida Panthers celebrate a goal by Gustav Forsling (42) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Credit: AP

Bennett, Verhaeghe help Panthers roll past Hurricanes 5-0, take 2-0 lead in Eastern final

Panthers score 5 in the 3rd period, roll past Hurricanes 6-2 and move a win away from Cup final

Hurricanes avoid another sweep, stave off elimination by beating Panthers 3-0 in Game 4

The Latest

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) points during the first half of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 34 as Thunder top Timberwolves 124-94 to advance to NBA Finals

7m ago

Federal court blocks Trump's tariffs. Here's what to know

29m ago

Arizona's rural groundwater deal stalls as legislative session nears end

30m ago

Featured

The Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which houses the Georgia Supreme Court. The Court upheld the prohibition on carrying guns in public if you're under age 21. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public

A unanimous ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court upholds a state law prohibiting people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.

Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere

Southwest Airlines had 119 departures a day from Atlanta last spring. This summer, that will drop to 55-60 flights on peak days.

Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue told the presidents that staff and faculty must be physically present on campuses during core business hours.