Czech Republic blames China for cyberattacks against its foreign ministry communication network

The Czech government says it has identified China as being “responsible” for cyberattacks against a communication network of the Czech Foreign Ministry
FILE -Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky speaks to journalists during joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriiy Sybiha in Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

FILE -Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky speaks to journalists during joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriiy Sybiha in Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)
By KAREL JANICEK – Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has identified China as being “responsible” for cyberattacks against a a communication network of the Czech Foreign Ministry, officials said on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry said the malicious activities started in 2022 and targeted the country’s critical infrastructure. The ministry said it believed the Advanced Persistent Threat 31, or APT31 group, associated with the Chinese Ministry of State Security was behind the campaign.

It was not immediately clear what specific information were seized or what damage was caused by the attacks. The Czech ministry said a new communication system has already been put in place.

Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said in a separate statement that his ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador to Prague to make it clear to the Chinese side “that such activities have serious impacts on mutual relations.”

"The government of the Czech Republic strongly condemns this malicious cyber campaign against its critical infrastructure,” the statement said. “Such behavior undermines the credibility of the People´s Republic of China and contradicts its public declarations.”

NATO and the European Union condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the Czechs.

“We observe with increasing concern the growing pattern of malicious cyber activities stemming from the People’s Republic of China,” NATO said.

“This attack is an unacceptable breach of international norms,” EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas said. “The EU will not tolerate hostile cyber actions.”

___

Sam McNeil contributed to this report from Paris.

