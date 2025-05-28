Czech Republic blames China for cyberattacks against its foreign ministry communication network

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has identified China as being “responsible” for cyberattacks against a a communication network of the Czech Foreign Ministry, officials said on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry said the malicious activities started in 2022 and targeted the country’s critical infrastructure. The ministry said it believed the Advanced Persistent Threat 31, or APT31 group, associated with the Chinese Ministry of State Security was behind the campaign.

It was not immediately clear what specific information were seized or what damage was caused by the attacks. The Czech ministry said a new communication system has already been put in place.