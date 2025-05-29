Nation & World News
CVS and Express Scripts sue Arkansas over restriction on pharmacy benefit managers

CVS and Express Scripts are asking a federal judge to block an Arkansas law prohibiting pharmacy benefit managers from owning or operating pharmacies in the state
FILE - The exterior view of a CVS branch is shown on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez,File)
By ANDREW DeMILLO – Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — CVS and Express Scripts asked a federal judge on Thursday to block a law prohibiting pharmacy benefit managers from owning or operating pharmacies in Arkansas, challenging the first such restriction enacted by a state.

The lawsuits come a little over a month after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the legislation restricting pharmacy benefit managers, also known as PBMs, which run prescription drug coverage for big clients that include health insurers and employers that provide coverage.

Supporters of the Arkansas law have said it's needed because PBMs are forcing independent pharmacies, especially those in rural areas, to close.

But in its lawsuit, Express Scripts said the measure would end up having “devastating consequences” and force pharmacies around the state to close.

“And it will create mass confusion among Arkansans about where and how they can receive needed prescription medications, irreparably breaking bonds that patients have formed over many years with their pharmacists and pharmacy-provided home-visit nurses,” the company's lawsuit said.

In a separate lawsuit, CVS said the new law “represents an assault on free commerce between the states and the foundational principles of fair-market competition that underpin the Union.”

CVS, which ran TV ads urging Sanders to veto the legislation, has said it would have to close its 23 retail pharmacies in the state if the law takes effect.

Attorney General Tim Griffin defended the law on Thursday, saying PBMs' “wield outsized power to reap massive profits at the expense of consumers.”

“Through Act 624, Arkansas is standing up to PBMs on behalf of consumers, and I will vigorously defend our law,” Griffin said in a statement.

Arkansas is among several states where lawmakers have taken up efforts to regulate PBMs, and a group of attorneys general urged Congress last month to pass legislation similar to Arkansas' law.

President Donald Trump, flanked Dr. Mehmet Oz (left), administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., displays an executive order related to drug prices. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Evan Walker, nephew of Drew Walker, shows knocked down trees caused by Hurricane Helene at Walker Farms on Wednesday in Wilsonville. South Georgia farmer Drew Walker knew the storm was headed for Florida's Big Bend region, but couldn't imagine it would ravage swathes of farm and timberland more than 100 miles inland. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

