Georgia News
Georgia News

Cronenworth hits go-ahead homer in 7th to power Padres past Braves, 5-3

Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning for the second of San Diego’s three long balls, helping the Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado hits a double in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado hits a double in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning for the second of San Diego's three long balls, helping the Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series.

Gavin Sheets and Manny Machado homered for San Diego, which ended a six-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory in Friday night.

By winning two of three in the series, the Padres received a boost after placing right-hander Michael King on the 15-day disabled list before the game with inflammation in his right shoulder.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had a double and a walk with two strikeouts for the Braves after hitting long home runs in each of his first two games of the season.

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, was activated from the injured list Friday almost a year after he tore his left ACL.

Atlanta right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4) matched his career high with 11 strikeouts while giving up four runs, two earned, in seven innings.

Atlanta led 3-1 through five innings.

Key moment

After a fielding error by Braves third baseman Austin Riley on Luis Arreaz’s grounder, Sheets’ two-run homer off Schwellenbach in the sixth tied it at 3.

Key stat

Padres right-hander Dylan Cease earned his seventh no-decision after giving up three runs in five innings with eight strikeouts. Cease, from Milton near Atlanta, has lost his last three decisions since his only win on April 2 against Cleveland. Jeremiah Estrada (2-3) pitched a scoreless sixth and Robert Suarez recorded the final three outs for his 17th save.

Up next

The Padres will open a three-game home series against the Marlins on Monday. The Braves are off on Monday before opening a three-game series at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) connects the ball for a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach delivers in the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies hits an RBI double in the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) watches the ball after hitting a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Braves let 2-run lead get away, allow 3 home runs in 5-3 loss to Padres

1h ago

Ronald Acuña Jr. homers for 2nd straight game as Braves beat Padres 7-1

Ronald Acuña Jr. homers for 2nd straight game in return to lineup as Braves beat Padres 7-1

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Taylor Shumaker, Keagan Rothrock help Florida beat Georgia 5-2, advance to WCWS

31m ago

Nia Coffey, Allisha Gray power Dream past Sun 79-55

2h ago

Padres right-hander Michael King lands on 15-day injured list with inflammation in right shoulder

Featured

Headquartered in Atlanta, CARE USA has laid off hundreds of employees across the nation and thousands abroad in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive cuts to federal foreign aid. The nonprofit has also temporarily slashed wages for its employees, including President and CEO Michelle Nunn, second from right. (Terhas Berhe/CARE)

Credit: Terhas Berhe/CARE

CARE, other Georgia humanitarian organizations lay off staff, lower wages

Several Georgia-based nonprofits, including CARE, the Carter Center and the Task Force for Global Health are feeling the impact of U.S. foreign aid cuts tied to USAID.

Dalton officer who arrested college student later detained by ICE resigns

Officer Leslie O’Neal, who mistakenly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal for a traffic violation, resigned, a spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirmed.

‘Hell Upon Earth’ Memorial: The story behind Georgia Civil War drawing

The story behind Thomas O’Dea's harrowing drawing of the Confederates' Andersonville Prison in Georgia. Memorial Day events will be held at the site this weekend.