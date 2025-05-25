Cronenworth hits go-ahead homer in 7th to power Padres past Braves, 5-3

Ronald Acuña Jr. had a double and a walk with two strikeouts for the Braves after hitting long home runs in each of his first two games of the season.

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, was activated from the injured list Friday almost a year after he tore his left ACL.

Atlanta right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4) matched his career high with 11 strikeouts while giving up four runs, two earned, in seven innings.

Atlanta led 3-1 through five innings.

Key moment

After a fielding error by Braves third baseman Austin Riley on Luis Arreaz’s grounder, Sheets’ two-run homer off Schwellenbach in the sixth tied it at 3.

Key stat

Padres right-hander Dylan Cease earned his seventh no-decision after giving up three runs in five innings with eight strikeouts. Cease, from Milton near Atlanta, has lost his last three decisions since his only win on April 2 against Cleveland. Jeremiah Estrada (2-3) pitched a scoreless sixth and Robert Suarez recorded the final three outs for his 17th save.

Up next

The Padres will open a three-game home series against the Marlins on Monday. The Braves are off on Monday before opening a three-game series at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

___

