Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Craig Kessler selected next LPGA commissioner and sees explosive potential

Craig Kessler is the new LPGA commissioner
By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

The LPGA has selected Craig Kessler as its next commissioner, turning to the PGA of America’s chief operating officer to help the 75-year-old league better capitalize on the growth in women’s sports.

Kessler, 39, is the 10th commissioner in LPGA history, replacing Mollie Marcoux Samaan, who stepped away after three-and-a-half years in January. He formally takes over on July 15.

“I don't think this is one of those opportunities where we start with 100 days of listening. It's time to explode out of the gates,” Kessler said.

He said the main goal could be to create a culture where anyone looking at the LPGA would say, “I have to be part of that.”

Kessler, a Georgetown graduate with an MBA from Harvard Business School, had been with the PGA of America for just over two years and was a candidate to become the CEO until the organization wanted a golf professional in the role and hired Derek Sprague.

“We set out to find a transformational leader with a deep appreciation for the LPGA’s legacy and a clear vision of what’s possible for our future,” said John Veihmeyer, the chairman of KPMG who chairs the LPGA’s board of directors.

“Craig is an inspiring and engaging leader, who brings a unique mix of executive leadership experience, deep relationships in the golf industry, and a genuine commitment to elevating women and girls through golf.”

Prior to his two years at the PGA of America, Kessler was CEO of Buff City Soap when it expanded from 100 to 260 stores, and he was COO of Topgolf. He also spent six years as an operating partner in private equity, first with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. and later with Providence Equity.

“This isn’t just about leading a sports organization. It’s about redefining what’s possible,” Kessler said. “This role is deeply personal to me, not just as a professional opportunity but as a chance to make a difference in the world and create new opportunities for others.”

Liz Moore, the chief legal and technology officer, will stay in her role as interim commissioner until July 15.

The LPGA celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and has operated independently from the PGA Tour. The total prize fund this year is approaching $130 million as women are getting more corporate support.

Women’s sports across the landscape has seen a spike in money and interest, though the LPGA has lagged behind in getting attention despite story lines like Nelly Korda winning five straight tournaments last year and Lydia Ko winning the Olympic gold medal to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame, followed by her victory in the Women’s British Open.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

More Stories

Keep Reading

PGA Tour Superstore has 76 stores in operation and another 16 expected to open by 2026. (Courtesy of Phil Oliphant/PGA Tour Superstore)

Credit: Courtesy PGA TOUR Superstore / Phil Oliphant

PGA Tour Superstore tees up intown return with new Buckhead location

The fast-growing golf retailer is preparing to open a new location in the Buckhead Square shopping center at 3255 Peachtree Rd.

Scheffler's fiery celebration at PGA Championship shows desire that burns in world's No. 1 player

Scottie Scheffler storms into a 3-shot lead in the PGA Championship with another major in sight

The Latest

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring their second goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Milan and Bologna at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, Friday May 9, 2025. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Pulisic, Musah, Robinson and Sargent to skip CONCACAF Gold Cup, leaving US with depleted roster

6m ago

Rapper Kid Cudi takes the witness stand at the Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

7m ago

Multiple people on private plane that crashed into San Diego neighborhood are dead, authorities say

10m ago

Featured

Boaters and jet skiers are seen on a busy summer afternoon at Lake Lanier, June 9, 2024. Many parks on Lake Lanier will be closed over Memorial Weekend and beyond because of federal budget cuts. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend

At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.

This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt

Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.

Georgia Tech student’s killing was ‘targeted act,’ police say

Officials have video of possibly armed ‘person of interest’ in victim’s hallway at off-campus housing.