Costa Rica police seize 5 capybaras, crack cocaine and marijuana from fleeing vehicle

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rican police seized five capybaras, crack cocaine and marijuana after chasing down a fleeing vehicle on a highway along the Central American country's Pacific coast on Thursday.

The large rodents are a semi-aquatic South American relative of the guinea pig and happen to be having a moment on social platforms. But they are not native to Costa Rica, and the Public Security Ministry said Thursday that possessing, transporting or trafficking them is illegal. The agency said it had never recorded another seizure of the animals.

Two men in the vehicle, who both had criminal records, were arrested.