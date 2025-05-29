Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Cosmetics company E.l.f acquires Hailey Bieber's Rhode beauty brand for $1 billion

E
Hailey Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Hailey Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty has acquired Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare brand in a $1 billion deal, the companies said.

Bieber's Rhode had $212 million in net sales in the 12 months that ended March 31. The company's products are only available online, but by the end of this year it plans to begin an in-store partnership with Sephora in North America and the U.K.

Bieber, 28, a model and the wife of singer Justin Bieber, will be Rhode's chief creative officer and head of innovation and also a strategic advisor to the combined companies.

She launched Rhode, which is her middle name, as a skin care line in June 2022 and has since expanded the brand to include blushes, colored lip balms and lip liners.

The brand is popular with young consumers and other fans of Bieber's fresh-faced, casual aesthetic, which has emerged as an alternative to the ultra-glam, heavily made up looks popularized by Kim Kardashian a decade ago.

Under the terms of the agreement, E.l.f. will acquire Rhode for $600 million in cash and $200 million of newly issued shares of E.l.f. Beauty common stock. The deal also includes a potential payment of $200 million based on the future growth of the brand over three years.

Shares of E.l.f., based in Oakland, Calif., jumped 12% before the opening bell Thursday.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A man walks with his purchased goods as he shops at a Nike store outside a shopping mall in Beijing, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

Nike to start selling its products directly on Amazon's US website again

Macy's surprises in first quarter, but cuts profit outlook as tariff costs seep in

Metro Atlanta native Ebonie Ward builds creative hub in city’s music scene

In an interview with the AJC, Ebonie Ward talks about the origins of 550 RMG and her future goals.

The Latest

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

Federal court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers law

10m ago

Wrangling in New Jersey primaries tests messaging on Trump for November and beyond

13m ago

Authorities looking at whether kitchen job played role in 'Devil in the Ozarks' prison escape

14m ago

Featured

Evan Walker, nephew of Drew Walker, shows knocked down trees caused by Hurricane Helene at Walker Farms on Wednesday in Wilsonville. South Georgia farmer Drew Walker knew the storm was headed for Florida‘s Big Bend region, but couldn’t imagine it would ravage swathes of farm and timberland more than 100 miles inland. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.

Eight months after Hurricane Helene, farmers and cities in financial ruin are still recovering from one of the most expensive tropical storms in decades.

2h ago
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Town hall or therapy? Inside Hank Johnson’s vent session in Gwinnett

The Georgia congressman told constituents during a town hall that while peaceful protests are limited, they do work. They just take time.

Buford couple drowns while visiting Florida Gulf Coast beach

A Buford couple died while swimming in the Gulf near Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The couple's son was saved by a bystander.

2h ago