Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Corey Perry's power-play goal leads the Oilers to 4-1 win over the Stars

Corey Perry scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play in the second period and Stuart Skinner made 28 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals
Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal as Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger (29) and Wyatt Johnston (53) look on during second period NHL Western Conference final playoff action, in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal as Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger (29) and Wyatt Johnston (53) look on during second period NHL Western Conference final playoff action, in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Updated 1 hour ago

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each had a power-play goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers' 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night gave them a commanding 3-1 lead in the Western Conference final series.

Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique both added empty-net goals, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had two assists for the Oilers who have battled back and won three consecutive games after a third-period collapse cost them the opening game in Dallas.

The Oilers are now 9-0 in Game 4s over their past three playoff runs.

Stuart Skinner continued to shine in the Edmonton net, making 28 saves to register the win.

Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who are in danger of being eliminated in the West final by the Oilers for the second year in a row.

Jake Oettinger recorded 29 stops while taking the loss in the Dallas net, falling to 5-11 in his career in West final contests.

After surviving a flurry of Dallas chances to start the game, the Oilers started the scoring on the power play with 8:37 to play in the opening period as Nugent-Hopkins kept up his hot play in the series, feeding it to Draisaitl who beat Oettinger with a one-timer from a bad angle for his seventh of the playoffs.

There was some cause for concern for Edmonton in the first frame, however, as forward Zach Hyman took an open ice hit from Mason Marchment and left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return.

The Stars tied the game at 1-1 seven minutes into the second period on a nice power-play passing play as Robertson picked the top corner on Skinner for his second goal of the playoffs in as many games.

Edmonton regained the lead on another power play as Nugent-Hopkins made a perfect pass to Perry for an easy tap-in for his sixth, making him just the fifth player aged 40 and older to score in a conference final.

It was Nugent-Hopkins’ fourth consecutive multipoint performance, becoming the first player in 35 years to accomplish that feat in a conference final, and the first Oiler to have nine or more points through the first four games of a conference final since Wayne Gretzky 37 years ago.

Stars forward Roope Hintz returned to the lineup after missing a game. He was helped off the ice late in the third period of Game 2 after being slashed on the top of the left foot by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Dallas Stars' Esa Lindell (23) chases down Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) as he gets a shot away during second period NHL Western Conference final playoff action, in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars' Sam Steel (18) and Edmonton Oilers' Corey Perry (90) get tangled up during second period NHL Western Conference final playoff action, in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) makes the save against the Dallas Stars during first period NHL Western Conference final playoff action, in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars' Sam Steel (18) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) battle in the corner during the third period in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Dallas Stars' Sam Steel (18) sprays Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) with ice during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid score 2 each as Oilers dominate Stars 6-1

Oilers get even with 3-0 win over Stars in Game 2 of the West final

Stars score 3 PP goals in 5 1/2 minutes early in 3rd, rally to beat Oilers 6-3 in Game 1

The Latest

FILE - Ricky Leath, an outreach specialist with the City of Miami, talks with Bei Zhao, right, as he works with the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust to distribute bottles of water and other supplies to the homeless population, helping them manage high temperatures, May 15, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Credit: AP

5-year forecast sees more killer heat, fires and temperature records

22m ago

Men face prison for human smuggling after an Indian family of 4 died on the US-Canada border

22m ago

French court to deliver verdict in landmark child sex abuse case involving 299 victims

23m ago

Featured

(From left to right) Lin Wood, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and McCall Calhoun.

Credit: AJC / AP

High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims

The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.

Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.

At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.

Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’

OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.