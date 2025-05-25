Georgia News
Georgia News

Connecticut plays Atlanta after Mabrey's 22-point showing

Connecticut plays the Atlanta Dream after Marina Mabrey scored 22 points in the Sun's 76-70 loss to the Minnesota Lynx
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Connecticut Sun (0-3, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (2-2, 1-2 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dream -7.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun takes on the Atlanta Dream after Marina Mabrey scored 22 points in the Sun's 76-70 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Atlanta went 7-13 in Eastern Conference play and 8-12 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dream averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

Connecticut finished 28-12 overall last season while going 14-6 in Eastern Conference action. The Sun averaged 8.2 steals, 3.7 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) reacts to no-call during the first half in a WNBA basketball game at Gateway Center Arena, Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Dream show growth in win over Wings, prepare for Sun in back-to-back clash

Natasha Howard scores 26 and Fever beat Dream 81-76 despite Caitlin Clark not making a 3

Jones scores 26, Ionescu sinks winning free throws as Liberty beat Fever 90-88

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

2h ago

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.